Giants news, 6/12: Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, Dane Belton, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
From Big Blue View
- Saquon Barkley looking for ‘respect,’ not sure deal will get done with Giants
- It’s not easy to read the 2023 tea leaves in the NFL
- Where do Giants rank among most profitable sports franchises?
- POLL: Bryce Ford-Wheaton voted Giants’ UDFA most likely to make 53-man roster
- Big Blue View mailbag: Tyrod Taylor, Sterling Shepard, offensive line, more
Other Giant observations
What More Does Daniel Jones Still Have to Prove to Silence Doubters? - Sports Illustrated
The next big step for Jones, besides opening things up? Running a productive offense from the pocket. The upgrade in talent should help with that, as Jones looks to quiet those last few grumbles of the naysayers and shed the “game manager” label he’s carried throughout the early part of his career.
This under-the-radar player could help Giants avoid regression in 2023 - nj.com
Will the Giants make the playoffs in 2023?
Giants retaining coordinators as pivotal as any offseason move
“Anytime you have a chance to talk to a different organization, and especially the owners, it’s eye-opening, and you can learn things from it,’’ Martindale said. “But I’ve also said that this isn’t a stepping-stone job here. This is a destination. And I believe that, or I wouldn’t say it.’’
Giants safety Dane Belton is ready to replace Julian Love
New York Giants safety Dane Belton was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “One Giant Step” and talked about taking a step forward and replacing Julian Love in the coming season.
NFL free agency rankings: The top unsigned 2023 players - ESPN
Who are the best available free agents? Let's restack the top players still looking for a new team, from Dalvin Cook to Ezekiel Elliott.
Ex-All Pro rips MetLife Stadium ‘(bleeping) turf field’ in rant about NFL - nj.com
“I tore my ACL on a [expletive] turf in Detroit which was absolutely ridiculous,” Edelman said on the podcast, via Pro Football Talk. “I broke my foot on a [expletive] turf field in New York. This is a multi-billion dollar corporation and we can’t get grass?”
.@Giants rookie class in the building— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 9, 2023
x ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/sHxnG2Dtde
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page
BBV YouTube
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Loading comments...