Saquon Barkley looking for ‘respect,’ not sure deal will get done with Giants

Saquon Barkley will not be in attendance this week when the New York Giants hold their mandatory minicamp. The running back has not signed his franchise tag as he and the Giants try to come to a long-term deal.

Barkley’s words, via Adam Schefter:

“As I have previously stated I am not looking to set any contract records. I’m not demanding to be the highest-paid player at my position. I understand the market. My goal is just to be compensated respectfully based on my contributions to the team on the field and in the locker room. I’ve been in talks with the Giants throughout the offseason. If at some point there’s a deal that is fair to be both sides on the table, I’ll be ready to sign.”

Barkley said “I don’t know” when asked if he thought he and the Giants could reach a deal by that July 17 deadline.

“I think they’re open to talking. I think I’m open to talking,” Barkley said. “But I think at the end of the day when you really break it down and look at it as a whole it’s no rush. There’s no rush, we still have time on the table. July 17th is not tomorrow, it’s not in a week. That’s how I look at it .. I trust my team and hopefully I trust in the Giants that we get something done.”

Barkley would not rule out sitting out the season rather than signing the tag if no deal is reached.

Barkley termed as “misleading” reports of some of the offers he has turned down.

“I’ve been open about it, I said I want to be a Giant for life,” he said. “This is where I want to be. At the end of the day, it’s all about respect.”

Saquon Barkley says that reports of offers he has turned down from the Giants are "misleading"



Barkley did not want to talk about GM Joe Schoen saying the Giants pulled their contract offer after placing the tag on him.

“That for a while ‘nother time,” he said.

Barkley did admit frustrated with some of the leaks and rumors about his negotiations with the Giants.

“Family business is family business,” Barkley said. “What really got me upset was the stories that got leaked out & how misleading they were. I feel like it was trying to paint a narrative of me or a picture of me that wasn’t true.”

Barkley did admit being placed under the franchise tag was not ideal.

“No one wants to get tagged,” Barkley said. “This is the business. This is the NFL side of it. This is how it goes, this is how it works.”

More Saquon Barkley on contract negotiations. Was asked if he thinks Giants have diminished what he’s done for franchise:



Teammates turn out

Several of Barkley’s teammates turned out to support him, and the campers. Darren Waller, Dexter Lawrence, Micah McFadden and Dane Belton participated. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale also dropped by.