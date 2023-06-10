POLL: Bryce Ford-Wheaton voted Giants’ UDFA most likely to make 53-man roster

New York Giants fans think that wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton is the undrafted free agent most likely to make the team’s 53-man roster this fall.

Ford-Wheaton received 42% of the votes in this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll. Washington safety Alex Cook was second, receiving 28%.

Earlier this week, West Virginia coach Neal Brown told Big Blue View he believes his former star wide receiver could be “a real success story for a guy that’s undrafted.”

“I think they’re [the Giants] looking at a guy that I think they’re impressed with his football IQ, I think they’re impressed with his improvement, just like I’ve spoken about his improvement as he’s gone through his college career,” Brown said. “They’re obviously intrigued by his size and his speed, and I think they feel like if he’ll continue the progression he made through his college career over his first two years in the NFL I think they feel like they’ve got a steal and they want to make sure that they have him locked up and he’s doing his development as a Giant.”

We also spoke this week with Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan about undrafted players. Hunt is particularly high on Cook.

“I was thoroughly impressed with his ball skills and ability,” said Hunt, who had Cook rated before the draft as his No. 2 combo safety. “Alex Cook to me stood out ... Alex Cook, to me, is someone, based off what he does from a football standpoint and how he can fit within this defense being versatile gives them a little bit more of a fluid athlete than what they had last year in Dane Belton.

“Cook, to me, has an opportunity to really surprise some once we get the pads on.”

