Giants news, 6/10: Wink Martindale, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Evan Neal, more headlines

The New York Giants will not have a joint training camp practice with the New York Jets during 2023 training camp.
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh made the announcement on Friday, saying that Saleh says that he and Brian Daboll decided they will "bypass this year" with a plan to resume in 2024. The Giants hosted the Jets for a one-day joint practice in advance of their preseason game last season at the Giants’ practice facility in East Rutherford. It had been expected that the Jets would host the Giants this year in Florham Park.
The Giants and Jets meet in the final week of the preseason, a game set for Sat., Aug. 26 as well as regular season game in Week 8. The Giants previously announced joint practices with the Detroit Lions in advance of their Friday, Aug. 11 preseason game in Detroit.
Brian Daboll giving Giants coordinators confidence amid elevated expectations | New York Post
“Every year’s a new year,” Martindale told The Post. “There were times that we won games last year that everything just hit just right. High expectations doesn’t make you nervous as a coach ’cause you want high expectations. That means you’re doing the right things with your job.
“But it’s how you handle the setbacks. And that’s what gives me confidence about working with Dabes.”
Giants cancel OTAs: Rookie reports, the new fair-catch rule and other takeaways | The Athletic
The Giants selected center John Michael Schmitz out of Minnesota in the second round. The rookie is already running at center in spring practices and is using a dead-snap technique with quarterback Daniel Jones. Kafka said the relationship between the two is growing and the entire offensive line is working on overcommunicating and getting on the same page.
“That’s one thing we’re stressing here,” Kafka said. “Especially if it’s loud. We put in the crowd noise, the music and all that during practice. We try to overcommunicate those things. There’s a lot of communication not just from the center to the quarterback, but down the line of scrimmage, talking to the tackles all the way out there — communication all the way out to our receivers that are way outside the numbers.”
Bulked-up Daniel Bellinger adds to Giants’ tight end intrigue | New York Post
“Yeah, I know our strength staff, they do a good job of talking with the players and developing a plan. I’m not sure if Bellinger, you know, the bicep was a major part of that, but surely he’s done a nice job,” Kafka said with a laugh. “He came in great shape. He’s done a great job. He’s taken a nice step from Year 1 to Year 2 and he’s continuing to grow, and that’s what we’re looking for.”
How Bengals legend Willie Anderson is helping a young Giants tackle | ESPN.com
Evan Neal's new stance is designed to help him get out quicker and have a more compact base that will allow him to move side to side, and forward and back, more efficiently.
“Working with Willie was cool,” Neal said. “Just gaining a lot of his knowledge, him being a Pro Bowl player, we were playing around with my stance, seeing what's comfortable, seeing what's not comfortable. The stance that I can be functional out of and explode out of and stuff like that.”
Under-the-radar players for each NFC team who can be stars in 2023 | CBSSports.com
The Giants are counting on Evan Neal to be the right tackle they drafted at No. 7 overall this season. Neal has plenty of talent, but he struggled in his rookie season -- allowing eight sacks, 10 quarterback hits, 37 pressures and an 8.7% pressure rate.
With a year under his belt, Neal has an opportunity to take the Giants to the next level. A good sophomore season could get the Giants back to the divisional round of the playoffs, providing excellent expectations for the offensive line going forward.
Best Running Backs in the NFL 2023 | ProFootballNetwork.com
7) Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
The Saquon Barkley resurgence is officially upon us. We always knew Saquon was one of the most talented backs in the league, but injuries have sapped his on-field availability. With health on his side again, Barkley thrived in a new offensive scheme. He matched his previous career high with 352 touches, and he looked reborn under Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka. Barkley ranked fourth in the NFL with 1,312 rushing yards and reached the end zone 10 times.
Biggest Question Facing Every NFL Team After 2023 OTAs | Bleacher Report
New York Giants: Will They Extend Saquon Barkley?
Barkley was fifth in the league in yards created, a metric that measures how many yards a ball carrier had after first contact. According to Player Profiler, he created 1,014 yards for the Giants offense. The Giants valued Barkley’s contributions enough to give him the franchise tag this offseason. Now they have until July 17 to come to a long-term extension or he’ll be stuck playing on the one-year, $10.1 million tender.
7 Potential Breakout Players for 2023 NFL Season | The 33rd Season
General manager Joe Schoen rewarded Jones with a massive four-year, $160 million contract, which many people have questioned. One thing is clear: The Giants would not have done that deal if they didn’t believe Jones can elevate his game further. The franchise tag was there if they wanted to see another year, but instead, they aggressively pursued a long-term commitment.
From there, they gave Jones weapons. New York added pass-catchers Darren Waller, Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt. They also drafted C John Michael Schmitz, who is likely a plug-and-play starter. Jones built great chemistry with coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka in their first year together and having the entire offensive staff remain intact should go a long way.
Ranking Top 10 Backup Quarterbacks: Which NFL Team Is Most Prepared? | The 33rd Team
Marty Mornhinweg ranked Tyrod Taylor as the top backup quarterback in the NFL.
This might be a bit of a surprise. Tyrod Taylor is a savvy 33-year-old veteran with an 88.2 career passer rating. He has 53 starts, and he led the Buffalo Bills to their first playoff appearance in 18 years in 2017. Taylor still shows the ability to move and groove. He’s got a lot of experience and has thrown more than twice as many touchdowns (60) as interceptions (26). Taylor gives the New York Giants the NFL’s top backup quarterback.
