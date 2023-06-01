Giants news, 6/1: Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal, OTA takeaways, Tommy DeVito, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

General manager Joe Schoen made edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux (No. 5 overall) and offensive tackle Evan Neal (No. 7) but it is fair to say that neither player had the impact that might have been hoped for in their rookie seasons.

Both players are hoping to make a bigger impact in 2023.

Thibodeaux admitted Wednesday that he has a different understanding of what the NFL is than he had a year ago, saying "Once you kind of get that down and you start to really learn the ins and outs of the game, which is kind of what I started to do at the end of the season last year going into this year, I think, you know, it becomes a lot easier.”

Neal, who battled through injuries and a position change, echoed his draft classmate when he said "Nothing’s a surprise now. I know what to expect. I know what an NFL level game is and I can go out there and perform and play well.”

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Let's take an early look at where things stand in eight position battles during the final weeks of the Giants' offseason program.

Wide Receiver Parris Campbell putting in the reps

Ralph Vacchiano has the Giants top three picks in the top 10: WR Jalin Hyatt, New York Giants at 2, CB Deonte Banks at 5, and C John Michael Schmitz at 8.

On Hyatt, Vacchiano writes:

If this feels a little high for a third-round pick, consider these two facts: 1. The Giants nearly took him in the second round, and 2. The rest of their receiving corps isn't very good. Hyatt is not only the explosive deep threat that quarterback Daniel Jones has never had, the Giants think he's got that potential on shorter routes too — someone who can take a quick slant and turn it into a huge gain. It shouldn't take long for Hyatt to become Jones' favorite receiver and go-to guy.

Hyatt showing his route running abilities at OTAs

The max quarterback Daniel Jones could earn per year in statistical incentives is $4 million and the max he could earn in playoff incentives is $5 million per season.

The max he could earn over the life of the contract in statistical incentives is $17.5 million and the max in playoff incentives is also $17.5 million.

Deonte Banks working with Adoree’ Jackson

Rookie CB Deonte Banks in the chase the tennis ball drill. pic.twitter.com/2qVJ2e1AFa — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) May 31, 2023

NFL.com's Adam Rank says for the Giants 2023 to be a success, they must get back to the playoffs.

Wait, is that fair? Can I do that to the Giants? A lot of things went right for this team to reach the playoffs last season. And you could argue New York's postseason triumph against the Vikings, who won 11 games by one possession in 2022, barely counts. Here's my thing: The Giants could regress in the win column but have an amazing season from Jones, confirming that the quarterback continues to be on track. That's pretty good, right? All that said, in a kind-of-wide-open NFC, getting back to the playoffs is a more concrete target than continuing to head in the right direction. This could be a somewhat weird season.

2022 second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson on the field as he continues his rehab

Wan’Dale Robinson catching some passes in early part of OTA today. Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams here today too pic.twitter.com/F60C4hVI3y — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) May 31, 2023

CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr recently ranked the NFL divisions from 1-8, where the NFC East landed all the way at the top of the list. As the analyst wrote, “The best division in football got better” this offseason.

On the Giants, Kerr wrote:

The New York Giants were able to retain Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley while improving the pass catching situation for their quarterback. They should be better after having a strong offseason, while also improving the offensive line.

UCLA football’s former defensive coordinator Bill McGovern has died of cancer at the age of 60, the school announced on Tuesday. He was in his home in California surrounded by loved ones. McGovern, who graduated from Bergen Catholic in 1981, spent eight years in the NFL where he coached for the Chicago Bears, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

