Giants 2023 schedule rumors: Giants-Jets in MNF opener?

The NFL will announce its 2023 schedule on Thursday. There are already at least a couple of rumors regarding potential prime time or national games for the New York Giants. Let’s look at them.

Giants-Jets Week 1 on Monday Night Football

It’s a given that whenever the Giants face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets during the 2023 season that the game will be in a nationally-televised window. The NFL would be foolish not to do that, and when it comes to money the NFL is not foolish.

NFL insider Brian Baldinger said on his podcast that he has heard Giants-Jets will be the Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup.

With Rodgers now at quarterback, the Jets are likely to be featured frequently in national and prime time spots.

“You know what showtime’s all about. They don’t have to go looking for storylines. It’s staring right there at them,” Baldinger continued. “This deal was important to get done before the schedule came out because the Jets had one National TV game last year against Jacksonville on Thursday night. It was a disaster. Aaron will be featured with that team quite a bit.”

At least that one is a Giants home game, so MetLife Stadium will be decked out in blue instead of green.

Giants-Eagles on Black Friday

The NFL will hold its first-ever Black Friday game on November 24, and the matchup could be Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

Earlier this week, Peter King wrote:

The first game ever on Friday afternoon after Thanksgiving is a very big deal for Amazon on the biggest shopping day of the year. I think the leader in the clubhouse for that game is Eagles-Giants. Absolutely not set in stone, though.

All Giants-Eagles games are big, it doesn’t matter when they’re held. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, though, you’ve been warned.

Giants’ opponents

Home

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Green Bay Packers

Away

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Las Vegas Raiders

New Orleans Saints