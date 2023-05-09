Giants 2023 schedule rumor tracker: Live updates as we learn the dates and times

The NFL will announce its 2023 schedule on Thursday. Follow our schedule rumors tracker below as details of the 2023 schedule for the New York Giants come out.

Early West Coast Swing?

Art Stapleton of NJ.com is reporting rumors that the Giants will be heading out west to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, and the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.

If this turns out to be accurate, the Giants would be able to mitigate some of the challenges with cross-country road trips, as well as with Thursday Night Football.

They would also likely have three national games in the first three weeks. There's also the potential that they would also see two of their four NFC West opponents before their starting quarterbacks return from injury.

Giants-Jets Week 8

The Giants will host the New York Jets in Week 8, according to the New York Post. The teams last played in 2019, when the Jets hosted and won, 31-24. With the Giants having made the playoffs in 2022 and the Jets having acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, there should be heightened interest around this game.

The Post did not report a game time or broadcast information.

Giants host Cowboys in season opener

Figures. The Giants and Dallas Cowboys haven’t opened a season against each other since 2019. From 2012-2019 the Giants and Cowboys met in Week 1 six of those eight seasons. The only one of those games hosted by the Giants came in 2012 when the Giants were defending Super Bowl champions. The last five Giants-Cowboys openers were in Dallas.

— H/T to @Art Stapleton and @Brandon Tierney

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

Giants-Eagles on Christmas Day

The Giants and Eagles will square off on Christmas Day. That Week 16 game will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised by FOX.

The other Giants-Eagles will not be held on Black Friday, as had been previously speculated. The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins will fill that slot.

Giants-Jets Week 1 on Monday Night Football?

It’s a given that whenever the Giants face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets during the 2023 season that the game will be in a nationally-televised window. The NFL would be foolish not to do that, and when it comes to money the NFL is not foolish.

NFL insider Brian Baldinger said on his podcast that he has heard Giants-Jets will be the Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup.

With Rodgers now at quarterback, the Jets are likely to be featured frequently in national and prime time spots.

“You know what showtime’s all about. They don’t have to go looking for storylines. It’s staring right there at them,” Baldinger continued. “This deal was important to get done before the schedule came out because the Jets had one National TV game last year against Jacksonville on Thursday night. It was a disaster. Aaron will be featured with that team quite a bit.”

At least that one is a Giants home game, so MetLife Stadium will be decked out in blue instead of green.

Giants-Eagles on Black Friday?

The NFL will hold its first-ever Black Friday game on November 24, and the matchup could be Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

Earlier this week, Peter King wrote:

The first game ever on Friday afternoon after Thanksgiving is a very big deal for Amazon on the biggest shopping day of the year. I think the leader in the clubhouse for that game is Eagles-Giants. Absolutely not set in stone, though.

All Giants-Eagles games are big, it doesn’t matter when they’re held. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, though, you’ve been warned.

Giants 2023 schedule

[NOTE: These are ‘reported’ or unofficial. The official schedule release comes at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday].

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) — @ Arizona Cardinals (1:05 p.m.)

Week 3 —

Week 4 —

Week 5 —

Week 6 — @ Buffalo Bills (SNF)

Week 7 —

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — vs. New York Jets

Week 9 —

Week 10 —

Week 11 —

Week 12 —

Week 13 —

Week 14 (Monday, Dec. 11) — vs. Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m, ABC)

Week 15 —

Week 16 (Monday, Dec. 25) — @ Philadelphia Eagles (4:30 p.m., FOX)

Week 17 —

Week 18 —

Giants’ opponents

Home

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Green Bay Packers

Away

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Las Vegas Raiders

New Orleans Saints