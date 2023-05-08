Giants news, 5/8: All about the rookies

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
From Big Blue View
- New York Giants’ rookie mini-camp: First impressions of the 2023 draft class
- Giants’ DT Jordon Riley took a winding road to the NFL
- Gervarrius Owens: The Giants are getting a ‘hard-hat’ guy
- Giants rookie mini-camp concludes: Takeaways from Day 2
- How well have NFL draft trade-ups worked in the last few years?
- Big Blue View mailbag: Joe Schoen, Darius Slayton, Giants vs. Jets, more questions
Other Giant observations
Giants' first-rounder Deonte Banks out to prove it on field
Giants’ Eric Gray explains why DeMarco Murray had such a big influence on his college career - nj.com
Will John Michael Schmitz playing ‘dead’ help breathe life into Daniel Jones’ Giants offense? - nj.com
2023 NFL offseason grades: Ranking all 32 teams for their draft picks, free-agent moves, trades and more - CBSSports.com
Your view of Big Blue's offseason depends almost entirely on what you make of QB Daniel Jones. He may not yet be a sure thing as a downfield passer, but New York isn't ridiculously overpaying for an efficient, athletic, 25-year-old playoff winner under center; after inevitable extensions for elites like Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, his $40M per-year renewal might not even be a top-10 mark going into 2023. His new weapons, TE Darren Waller and WR Parris Campbell, are big injury risks but clear upgrades. Ditto for rookie WR Jalin Hyatt. On the other side, LB Bobby Okereke and first-round CB Deonte Banks should help the middle and back end of the "D."
Can Kadarius Toney be the Chiefs' No. 1 WR? - ESPN - Kansas City Chiefs Blog- ESPN
