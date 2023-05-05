Giants’ roster moves: Solomon Kindley, Terrell Burgess waived

Perhaps in anticipation of signing tryout players at the conclusion of rookie minicamp on Saturday, the New York Giants waived a pair of players on Friday.

Guard Solomon Kindley was waived, and safety Terrell Burgess was waived/injured.

Kindley, a fourth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft, spent part of last season on the Giants’ practice squad. Burgess, a third-round pick by the Lo Angeles Rams in 2020, played in one game for the Giants last season after being signed to the practice squad in November.

Counting Saquon Barkley, who has not yet signed the franchise tag, the Giants’ roster is at the offseason limit of 90 players. That, of course, means that other roster moves would have to be made to accommodate the signing of any minicamp tryout players.

The Giants have 73 players participating in the minicamp, 53 of whom are either veteran or undrafted rookie tryout players.

More minicamp coverage