Jalin Hyatt after first practice with Giants: ‘I’m a football player at the end of the day’

As rookie minicamp begins, one of the newest members of the New York Giants is locked in and focused on helping the team.

Jalin Hyatt, whom some projected as high as a late first-round pick, fell to No. 73, where Joe Schoen swooped in to snap him up. Now, Hyatt’s goal is more about improving than proving the naysayers wrong.

When asked about the frustration of hearing people question his role in the Tennessee offense, Hyatt said, “I’m a football player at the end of the day. Yeah, I came from Tennessee’s offense, which I had fun in, learned a lot of new things in that offense and now coming into this offense learning more new things. But at the end of the day I’m a football player. I can play any offense and I’m just glad I’m here.”

Hyatt appreciated the Giants’ practice facility and being on the field with his teammates and coaches, calling it a “blessing.”

Though Hyatt did not actually get any work in seven-on-sevens today, he stated that his goal is to improve himself and work on helping the team. He directed the question about his lack of work to his head coach.

Hyatt pointed to the heightened intensity of his workouts and commitment last summer as part of the reason he is with the Giants today. He also talked about having confidence in himself and showing who he is when he has the opportunity.

“I really believe that whenever your opportunity is, you’ve got to make the most of it,” Hyatt commented. “I think I did that last season and can’t wait to do it this season when my opportunity comes up.”

The Giants’ newest receiver certainly doesn’t lack in confidence, telling the New York media at his introductory press conference that he is the best receiver in the draft and will be able to get open 24/7. It sounds like he is willing to go the distance to make sure he achieves his goals for the good of the team.