Giants’ DT Dexter Lawrence says Hall of Fame, not money, is his ultimate goal

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence now has life-changing money, having on Friday signed his four-year, $90 million contract ($60 million guaranteed).

He told media on Friday that he took a minute to celebrate.

“My mom, my lady was in town [in Florida where he was when the deal was done], so that was good. We got to do our little happy dance, so that was cool,” Lawrence said. “It was great signing the papers today.”

Now, though, Lawrence is on to his next objective.

“My ultimate goal is to be legendary, to be a Hall of Famer,” Lawrence said.

“I got drafted. That’s one step. OK, let’s have a good rookie year. OK, let’s not make the same mistakes the next year. Let’s keep building until you get where we’re at, and I’m not where I want to be.”

Lawrence had the best season of his career in 2022. He had career highs in sacks (7.5), tackles (68) and QB hits (28).

The contract Lawrence signed with the Giants runs through the 2027 season. So, if he is going to build a case to be considered a Hall of Famer it certainly looks like the bulk of that will be done with the Giants.

“Through the whole process I wanted to be here, I want[ed] to be a Giant,” Lawrence said.

“We have something going here, we’re building something special. You can see it from the outside, but from the inside, it’s even more beautiful. I’m excited for what’s going on.”

Lawrence’s $90 million deal ties him with Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders for the fourth-highest contract among interior defensive linemen in terms of total value.

“I wasn’t out here trying to set records or do anything like that,” Lawrence said. “I was just trying to be respected. The market was the market. At the end of the day, I’m happy with my contract.”

Lawrence said negotiations with the Giants never got contentious.

“I think, yeah, that’s what anything, you keep going back and forth like, should you push this? Should you push that?,” Lawrence said. “At the end of the day, I was confident in who I thought they knew I was as a player.”

Lawrence said his newfound riches don’t put additional pressure on him as a player.

“I don’t feel pressure like that,” he said. “Simply because I prepare myself and I know what I am as a player and what I can do. And I know if I’m on top of what I gotta do then everything takes care of itself.”