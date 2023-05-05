RB Eric Gray, CB Tre Hawkins, S Gevarrius Ownes sign rookie contracts

The New York Giants announced Friday morning that rookies Eric Gray, Tre Hawkins III, and Gevarrius Owens have signed their rookie contracts.

The Giants selected Gray, a running back, with the 172nd pick out of Oklahoma. He's a versatile and well-rounded runner who figures to be the Giants third back behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Brieda.

CB Tre Hawkins III was the Giants' sixth round pick out of Old Dominion. He's a long and athletic corner with some serious upside. He has good speed, fluid hips, and is a very willing hitter. While he wasn't on the national radar, the Giants did have him in on a Top 30 visit.

Owens, the safety out of Houston, was the Giants' final pick of the draft (254th overall). He's another athletic defensive back who could carve out a role on special teams while he develops and fights his way up the depth chart.

