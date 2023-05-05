Giants news, 5/5: Dexter Lawrence contract, Joe Schoen, rookie numbers, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants have signed defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to a four-year, $90 million contract. The contract was first reported by from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The contract extension, which includes $60 million guaranteed, makes the 26-year-old defensive tackle one of the highest-paid defensive linemen in the NFL, slotting in just under DaRon Payne ($90 million, $60.02 million guaranteed) and Javon Hargrave ($84 million, $40 million guaranteed).

While exact structure of Lawrence’s contract extension is unknown, it’s likely to be a back-loaded deal. The Giants are up against the salary cap, and extending Lawrence to lower in $12.4 million cap number has been seen as one of the best ways to free up cap space.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

The Athletic’s Randy Mueller reviews the moves the Giants made during the draft and why fans should feel confident with the front office moving forward.

Giants fans should be excited because Daboll was involved and thus will be extra motivated to do everything within his power to make sure the Hyatt move is seen in a good light. It sounds simple and to be a given, but it’s not. Some saw Hyatt as unpolished and raw as a route runner. Look for him to be schemed into an offense seamlessly and be used as the guy who can take the top off of defenses early in his tenure with the Giants. The GM and head coach in New York are obviously communicating well and on the same page. Giants ownership has taken its share of criticism in the past decade, but it looks to me like they struck gold with this combination.

Schoen appeared on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football show

General Manager of the @Giants Joe Schoen wakes up with GMFB to walk through their new rookies, comparing their offseason to the Jets, and Saquon Barkley pic.twitter.com/irik7qAKiC — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 4, 2023

Everything the Giants do now seems to have purpose and logic behind it. Schoen traded back multiple times last year in the second round to add more draft capital with so many holes on the roster. He traded up twice in the first three rounds this year to land specific players at positions of need.

Rookie numbers



* Subject to change pic.twitter.com/YysE7HGvhG — New York Giants (@Giants) May 4, 2023

Gray and Brieda give the Giants nice depth behind Saquon Barkley, who missed a combined 22 games from 2019 to 2021, while Waller presents the first true top-tier tight end Daniel Jones has played with since entering the NFL. Hyatt adds a vertical threat the Giants offense has been lacking while Campbell should be a steady target following his 63-reception, 623-yard season last year. The duo should fit in nicely with Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson. Michael Schmitz could be New York’s starting center this year.

New York has done enough to help Jones raise his floor and show off a higher ceiling. No one can say this unit is loaded around him, but the excuses are gone. The clock for Jones to prove he can be a difference-making quarterback begins in 2023, as the Giants can escape his massive contract after 2024.

Around the league

Osi Umenyiora's initiative lands six Nigerian players on NFL rosters | ProFootballTalk

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons ‘trying to bulk up’ for full-time pass-rushing role | NFL.com

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: ‘No Doubt’ Deal Would Get Done | The 33rd Team

Ryan Tannehill calls Titans selection of Will Levis in 2023 NFL Draft 'a little bit of déjà vu' | CBSSports.com

Eagles, Jalen Carter agree to terms on rookie deal; first 2023 first-round pick under contract | NFL.com

Brock Purdy a few weeks away from throwing | ProFootballTalk

Chiefs reach deal with ex-Buccaneers OT Donovan Smith | ESPN.com

Details on Patriots and Chiefs games in Germany appear to have just leaked out | CBSSports.com

Most improved defensive lines after the 2023 NFL Draft | PFF

NFL's Top QBs After 2023 NFL Draft | Bleacher Report

California and New York attorneys general will investigate NFL over employment issues | ProFootballTalk

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio