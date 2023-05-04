Giants draft class: New York announces jersey numbers for 2023 rookies

The New York Giants on Thursday announced jersey numbers for the seven rookies in their 2023 draft class.

The numbers could still change before the season starts. Here’s each rookie’s new number, in the order they were drafted:

CB Deonte Banks: 36

OL John Michael Schmitz: 61

WR Jalin Hyatt: 84

RB Eric Gray: 20

CB Tre Hawkins III: 37

DL Jordon Riley: 95

DB Gervarrius Owens: 31

Options were a bit limited between the 82-player roster and 13 retired numbers. That apparently may have led to some unhappiness from at least one player.

One note here: Hyatt made it pretty clear that 84 was handed to him ... he didnt pick it. Think this one is going to change pretty soon lol https://t.co/ZUClqtBNGX — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 29, 2023

Hyatt wore No. 11 in college, which the Giants have retired in honor of quarterback Phil Simms.

There’s also some overlap with current players, like Matt Breida’s No. 31, so some more changes could be coming.

Michael Schmitz’s jersey has a “Jr.” at the end of his name, though that’s not yet how he’s listed on the team’s official roster.

New York had also signed 10 undrafted free agents as of Tuesday, with another large group invited to minicamp.

The Giants’ rookie minicamp takes place this Friday and Saturday. You can find our preview here, and stay with Big Blue View over the weekend for more news on how the 2023 rookies kick off their NFL journies.