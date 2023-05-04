Giants news, 5/4: Scouting changes, rookie impacts, Oshane Ximines, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

BBV's Rivka Boord forecasts the Giants second-round pick, center John Michael Schmitz, will have the biggest impact on the team in 2023.

JMS brings the nastiness, grit, and football IQ that Brian Daboll covets in his offensive linemen. His floor is the highest of any of the Giants’ rookies, and he is the most pro-ready draft pick on the team. The impact of an offensive lineman isn’t always immediately evident, but you can likely attribute any early-season run-game improvements to the new man in the middle.

Boord places wide receiver Jalin Hyatt above cornerback Deonte Banks due to the fact "his tendency to get grabby and press skills that need some refining might lead to big plays and penalties against him in Year 1."

Other Giant observations

“Once you make a playoff run, you win a playoff game, I think you always have the mindset that you can get better,” Manning said. “And if you can make the playoffs, then anything can happen. I know that from experience. “Daniel works extremely hard. I think he’ll continue to get better as a quarterback, just going into his second year under this offense. So I’m excited for him. I know he’s excited to get back to work and work hard and make those improvements.”

Pranking a pranker

Eli PRANKS Desi Banks with fake security



Watch Eli's Extras: https://t.co/sK61jCAdBn pic.twitter.com/3AVoxI9dq1 — New York Giants (@Giants) May 2, 2023

The Giants did not select one edge rusher during the three-day draft last week. Will they come to regret it?

Overall, the Giants did a great job of addressing their biggest needs during the draft. However, other areas that could use some improved depth are edge and safety. Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari are a solid 1-2 punch on the edge for the Giants, but some depth would be beneficial given they both dealt with injuries this season and the players behind them don’t have a lot of pass rush production on their resumes. GM Joe Schoen said it’s a position they can continue to look for, but they’re excited about Elerson Smith and Tomon Fox.

The Giants had the fifth-highest aggregate grade with a 3.43 GPA. The highest was A+ from PFF with Nate Davis of USA Today giving the lowest at C-. “The first four picks of this draft alone should have fans of Big Blue doing handsprings and huzzahs,” TouchdownWire’s Doug Farrar wrote, referring to Banks, Schmitz, Hyatt, and Oklahoma running back Eric Gray.

PFF's full recap of the New York Giants' draft, with analysis on every selection the team made during the weekend and an in-depth look at their top selection. Overall, the Giants received an A+ grade.

John Michael Schmitz, OL (Round 2, No. 57 overall); Honorable mention: Gervarrius Owens, S

Round of applause for the Giants' patience in the second round. They absolutely, unequivocally needed a starting center. They were likely praying for Schmitz to fall to them. And he did. Schmitz didn't test through the roof at the combine. On the field, he glides. There's plus recovery skill to his game, nearly unshakable balance, and plenty of anchoring power. This is a pro-ready pivot because of his extensive experience.

From Rome, Italy to East Rutherford, NJ

“I didn’t know it existed”



Giants UDFA signing Habakkuk Baldonado (@abba1999) tells me how he discovered football growing up in Rome, Italy. @SkySportsNFL pic.twitter.com/RRZhp0TqBP — Cameron Hogwood (@ch_skysports) May 3, 2023

All that action and that haul on the first two days left a very good feeling inside the Giants franchise, where a team source said the approach kicked off a new era where they'd no longer be "stuck in the mud". Schoen made it clear the Giants, from now on, would always be willing to at least try to do what was necessary to get the players they loved.

General manager Joe Schoen dealt away the 25th, 160th and 240th overall picks to move up one spot and take Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Aside from the whole being drafted thing, John Michael Schmitz has some eerie connections to Shaun O’Hara, the Giants’ former three-time Pro Bowl center and Super Bowl champion.

