Giants OTAs: Takeaways from Wednesday workout

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants continued their OTAs on Wednesday with a practice session of roughly 90 minutes. Here are some of the takeaways.

Interest in DeAndre Hopkins?

Could the Giants sign free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins? Head coach Brian Daboll was non-committal about the Giants’ interest in the 31-year-old three-time All-Pro.

“Any time there’s someone that’s available that’s a free agent I’d say Joe (Schoen) and his staff are going to look into it, research it, we talk about a lot of different players. Regardless of who it is that’s part of our job is to make sure we’re doing our due diligence.”

The Giants are considered one of a handful of teams who could pursue Hopkins, but cap space and the amount of talented young receivers the Giants have collected could work against the idea.

Working too hard?

Daboll said Wednesday that he sometimes needs to get quarterback Daniel Jones to back off.

“He’s constantly working,” Daboll said. “There’s times when I have to say take a little break here. He’s a true pro.”

Adoree’ Jackson a punt return option?

Jackson, the Giants’ No. 1 cornerback, missed six games last season after suffering a knee injury while returning a punt. That is a role Jackson had not played since 2019. Could he do it again this year?

The Giants did not do any punt return drills on Wednesday. Last week, though, Jackson was part of a large contingent of players taking reps returning punts. Coach Brian Daboll is not dismissing the possibility.

“We don’t have to make this decision right now,” Daboll said. “We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Daboll not worrying about the schedule

The Giants have a schedule filled with prime time games and difficult road trips. Daboll isn’t thinking about it now, more than three months before the season begins.

“Not focused on it right now, focused on today,” Daboll said. “Whatever the schedule is is the schedule. Whatever it is, whenever we play, night, morning, Saturday, Thursday, Friday, doesn’t matter. Just play ‘em when they come.”

Quote of the day

Darius Slayton has always been known as the fast guy among the Giants wide receivers. He noted on Wednesday that with Jalin Hyatt, Parris Campbell, Jeff Smith, tight end Darren Waller and others that the Giants “have got a lot of ‘em now.”

As such, in the two OTAs media has had access to, we have seen the ball going deeper down the field more often than it did last season. Here is Slayton’s thought on that:

“What’s the point of having a bunch of Ferraris and keeping them in the garage? Take them out to the track.”

"What's the point of having a bunch of Ferraris and keeping them in the garage? Take them out to the track."



Darius Slayton on the Giants looking to get more explosive plays on offense this season: pic.twitter.com/9GYhMbKcqh — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 31, 2023

For what it’s worth, Slayton still thinks he is the real Ferrari in the room.

“It’s gotta be me,” he said. “Great kid, love him, but gotta be me.”

Wide receiver notes

Two players who will be fighting for roster spots in a deeper, more versatile wide receiver room had good days on Wednesday.

Collin Johnson, returning from a torn Achilles tendon, made a number of receptions. His best was a diving grab along the sideline on a quick out from Tyrod Taylor.

Kalil Pimpleton, who spent last season on the Giants’ practice squad, had a couple of highlight grabs. He beat Cordale Flott to haul in a deep ball from Taylor. He also caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Taylor, beating Darnay Holmes across the middle.

Dex, Leo in attendance

Defensive tackles Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams, who were not at the OTA media had access to last week, were on the field for Wednesday’s voluntary workout.

A few other notes:

Wide receiver David Sills participated fully on Wednesday. Sills left practice last week with an apparent injury following a hard fall.

Rehabbing players working on a back field with the training staff included Sterling Shepard, Dane Belton, Jason Pinnock, Aaron Robinson, D.J. Davidson, Elerson Smith, Marcus McKethan, A’Shawn Robinson and Andre Miller.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, coming back from a torn ACL, caught passes off a JUGGS machine and did some resistance work.

Wan’Dale Robinson catching some passes in early part of OTA today. Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams here today too pic.twitter.com/F60C4hVI3y — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) May 31, 2023

More practice notes

Placekicker Graham Gano went 8 of 9 in field goal attempts.

Zyon Gilbert picked off a pass by undrafted free agent quarterback Tommy Devito, a ball that sailed well over the intended receiver.

Undrafted wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, fighting a reputation as a player who drops too many passes, did not help himself by dropping an easy throw from Devito on a short in cut.

Remaining OTA schedule

The Giants complete OTAs next week. The schedule is as follows for the remainder of Phase 3:

June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9.