A local legend, Tommy DeVito is playing long odds to make Giants’ roster

Many NFL teams do not feel the need to carry a third quarterback on the active roster. That’s one of the reasons Tommy DeVito faces a steep uphill climb in his quest to make the New York Giants. Still, the undrafted free agent was the lone quarterback to be signed to a deal prior to rookie minicamp rather than attending on a trial basis.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210

Age: 24

Position: Quarterback

Experience: Rookie

Contract: three years, $2,705,000 | $20,000 guaranteed at signing | 2023 cap hit: $753,333

Career to date

DeVito became Syracuse’s full-time starter in 2019 after redshirting his freshman season and playing seven games in a reserve role as a sophomore. He posted a 62.5% completion rate with 2,334 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 95.8 quarterback rating.

In 2020, DeVito was limited to four games after sustaining a season-ending leg injury against Duke. He lost his starting job at Syracuse after the first three games of 2021 and transferred to Illinois. As the Illinois starter in 2022, he completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,393 yards with 15 touchdowns, four interceptions, a 99.8 quarterback rating, and an 84.1 Pro Football Focus grade.

DeVito was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent prior to rookie minicamp.

2023 outlook

DeVito has a long way to go if he wants to make a practice squad, let alone an NFL roster. Although he is from Cedar Grove, which is about 15 minutes away from MetLife Stadium, the reality is that undrafted free-agent quarterbacks face a long climb. DeVito doesn’t have the flashy big-time throws or highlights against quality competition. On the flip side, the Giants don’t necessarily have more experienced options for their practice squad, so perhaps DeVito can take a developmental slot.

After rookie minicamp, this is what Brian Daboll had to say about DeVito:

“[DeVito] spun the ball pretty good, was productive. Was good in the meetings that we had with him. I know he’s a local legend around here, but he’s got a long way to go, a lot to learn. Good young man to work with.”

DeVito will seek to earn a practice squad slot. For the Giants, they hope that they never have to think that far throughout the season.