Giants news, 5/30: Saquon Barkley, D.J. Davidson, Deonte Banks, more headlines

If Giants fans have visions of a deep playoff run dancing in their heads in 2023, a prolific passing offense is almost a must for that to happen. They only finished 18th in total offense and 26th in passing offense. To take the next step in 2023, a top tier passing offense has to emerge.

General manager Joe Schoen has put together a 2023 receiving corps of Darren Waller and a bunch of less illustrious players, with one thing in common: Speed. On paper it may not look impressive when compared to the Hill-Waddle, Brown-Smith, Chase-Higgins-Boyd receiver rooms of the NFL.

But the precedents are there in the 2022 passing offense rankings to have some hope that for first time since the 2014-2015 OBJ days, the Giants can have a passing game that opposing defenses will have trouble dealing with.

“I know I’m going to [expletive] off half of New York — which is not what I want — but I’m going to have to go with the team that had success last year. I’ll go with the Giants again,” Watt said. “The Giants had an unbelievable season last year. [Head coach Brian] Daboll did a great job with that team.”

It is always worth noting, and remembering, that the Giants remain the big game in town when it comes to pro football and sometimes everything else.

The Giants already made one splashy offseason move by trading for Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller. They’re also coming off the heels of a postseason appearance in the first season of the Brian Daboll era. And with the current state of the Giants’ wideout room, Hopkins is just the guy to give this offense a new match to light the fire.

Much has been made by Giants fans about the value of David Sills. The Record's Art Stapleton wrote a note in his OTA note that says as much about the player as well as the culture of the team.

Sills' injury happened during 7-on-7, so other positions were on opposite fields, and the drills were still going on. Jihad Ward heard/saw the play and immediately came over to check on Sills. Then Xavier McKinney and Adoree' Jackson joined to check on him. At one point, within three minutes, seven teammates had gathered around the area where Sills was still being looked at: Ward, McKinney, Jackson, Daniel Jones, Darius Slayton, Lawrence Cager and Tyrod Taylor. I wrote it down. Stuck out to me not only as a statement about Sills, but also how this team continues to grow closer.

PFF has Saquon Barkley as the 6th best back in the NFL.

Though his production was solid in 2022, it wasn’t to the level we’ve seen from the players ranked above him. His missed tackle rate has been on the lower side (0.11) in each of the past three years, a number you’d like to see closer to 0.20 for the best backs in the league. Though his yards per carry is up recently, his yards after contact has been below 3.0 in each of the past two seasons. On a positive note, he racked up 36 explosive plays of 10 yards or more, which was the most in his career.

The New York Giants are looking to follow up last year’s appearance in the divisional round with a deeper postseason push. While several integral building blocks are in place, not every position on the Giants roster is as settled. Three important positional battles to follow during offseason workouts and training camp are wide receiver, cornerback and inside linebacker.

Martindale apparently isn’t handing Banks the starting job. Nor, apparently, is he trying to overload him early on. Thriving as a rookie corner in the NFL is extremely challenging, regardless of how easy the Jets’ Sauce Gardner made it look last year. Even if Banks does earn the starting role — and yes, he’ll have to earn it, as he should — he’s going to experience hiccups. This spring, summer, and season are going to be a learning process for Banks, even as the Giants are in win-now mode. It’s important to remember that. So yes, bringing Banks along slowly this spring makes sense.

The Post's Steve Serby on why the arrow is pointing up at 1925 Giants Drive.

The Giants are not one of the elite alongside the Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers, Bengals and Bills. Right now they look like they belong in a second tier with the Cowboys, Ravens, Chargers, Jets, Seahawks and several others. It helps that the Coach of the Year is the coach of the New York Football Giants. Daboll knows his football. He knows his team. Knows his quarterback. Ask the $40M man. He has created an environment conducive to success. He injected energy and bravado into a culture that was desperate for both. Same guy every day. Same guy every week. A coach to believe in.

The Boys and Girls Club location where Tyrod Taylor and his cousins once played basketball while both his parents worked after-school hours was on the verge of closing its doors a couple years ago.

The Giants’ backup quarterback recently put his money where his mind is and created the Tyrod Taylor Wellness Center. Taylor’s namesake charitable foundation partnered with his native Hampton, VA, and a late anonymous donor to fund the $1.8 million first-phase renovation that transformed a previously discarded rundown area of a neighborhood Boys and Girls Club.

