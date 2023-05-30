Wyatt Davis looks to crack the Giants’ guard crunch

The New York Giants are seeking stability on their offensive line after a year of injuries and subpar play. They have many bodies at the guard positions but still need to find a combination that can get the job done. Wyatt Davis is looks to prove that he can be a quality backup for the team in 2023.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 315

Age: 24

Position: Guard

Experience: 2

Contract: One-year, $940,000 | 2023 cap hit: $940,000

Career to date

Davis was selected by the Minnesota Vikings out of Ohio State in the third round of the 2021 draft at No. 87 overall. However, he did not see the field at all in his rookie year and was active for just six games. He was then released prior to the 2022 season and spent the year bouncing from the Giants’ practice squad to the active rosters of the Saints and Cardinals and then, finally, the Giants’ active roster. He saw 26 offensive snaps in the Giants’ season finale vs. Philadelphia.

Davis’ failure with the Vikings was attributed largely to injuries, the fact that he showed up out of shape to his first NFL training camp, and a steep developmental curve in the mental aspects of the game. His best season as a college player came as a junior when he posted an 81.5 Pro Football Focus grade and a 3.6% pressure rate with no sacks in 12 starts. He was named a first-team All-American. The following year involved a nagging knee injury which affected his draft stock.

This offseason, the Giants re-signed Davis to a minimum deal as an exclusive rights free agent.

2023 outlook

NFL players with decent draft pedigree tend to find a way to stick around. However, the fact that the Vikings cut Davis just a year after selecting him in the third round said something about him. He hasn’t shown much on the NFL level.

Other guards fighting to make the roster as backups include Joshua Ezeudu (who may compete for a starting role), Jack Anderson, Shane Lemieux, and Marcus McKethan. The latter three are his most likely competition, as there will probably be only one guard position left. The chances that Davis emerges from that battle are not that high. He is most likely looking at the team’s practice squad or hoping to be signed to another squad’s active roster.