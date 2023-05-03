Giants bring Oshane Ximines back on a 1-year deal, per report

The New York Giants are bringing edge defender Oshane Ximines back on a one-year deal, per a report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

The Giants originally drafted the 26-year-old Queens native, out of Old Dominion in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's played in 45 games for the Giants with nine starts since being drafted. Ximines has yet to match his strong rookie year with 4.5 sacks and 9 quarterback hits, but has proved to be valuable depth.

He played 506 snaps (51 percent) in 2022, with 4 starts over the course of the season. He was also an important special teams player, with 117 special teams snaps (28 percent).

The Giants didn't draft an edge defender in the 2023 NFL Draft, though they're connected to Pittsburgh defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado as an undrafted free agent. Starting edge defender Azeez Ojulari missed significant time last year, which makes depth important for the 2023 season.

The Giants currently have 83 players on their roster as they head into rookie mini-camp this weekend. Stay with Big Blue View for further roster moves as we head into the weekend.