Giants announce changes to scouting department

The New York Giants on Wednesday announced a number of changes to the team’s personnel and scouting staff.

Marcus Cooper will become Giants’ national scout. Cooper spent the previous five seasons as a Giants area scout, most recently in the southeast. Before joining the Giants, Cooper spent seven years with the Buffalo Bills.

Blaise Bell will become an area scout. Bell was the Giants’ BLESTO scout the previous three seasons. He first worked for the organization as a pro personnel intern in the 2019 season.

Marquis Pendleton is now a pro scout. Pendleton served as the Giants’ BLESTO scout for four seasons before spending the last the year as an area scout in the northeast.

Justin Markus will become the team’s scout in the BLESTO Scouting Combine. Markus was a player personnel assistant for the Giants during the 2022 season.

Neil Stratton (@InsideTheLeague) recently reported that the Giants were parting ways with West Coast area scout DJ Boisture and pro personnel scout Steven Price. Neither of them are listed on the team’s official website.

A year ago, the Giants have let Chris Pettit, Kyle O’Brien, Ken Sternfeld and Matt Schauger go from their personnel department. Former assistant GM Kevin Abrams was reassigned.