Giants news, 5/3: Andrew Thomas, power rankings, Gronk on Waller, more headlines

BBV's Ed Valentine opines that NFL power rankings in May mean nothing. But, much like depth charts, roster projections and mock drafts, they are nice to discuss.

Post draft, the team is ranked between 12-14 with one outlier having them at 18. Bleacher Report, having the team ranked 13th overall, personifies what those in the media think of the Giants:

The Giants already accomplished perhaps their biggest goal in the offseason in retaining quarterback Daniel Jones and bringing back running back Saquon Barkley. The Giants gave Jones a pair of new passing-game weapons in veteran tight end Darren Waller and rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The team...got a big boost at linebacker with the signing of Bobby Okereke. New York’s first priority in the 2023 draft was to fortify the NFL’s 14th-ranked pass defense, and the Giants accomplished that with the addition of a hard-nosed, physical cornerback in Maryland’s Deonte Banks. In quite a few other divisions, the Giants would be a potential favorite.

Former NFL executive Jeff Diamond grades every team’s 2023 draft haul along with insight and analysis from former players, coaches and execs.

The Giants made a good move to trade up and take Banks, who has size and speed and did not allow a catch longer than 30 yards last season. He’s a good fit for Wink Martindale’s defense that had only six interceptions in 2022. Schmitz will be a great addition at center and could have gone in the first round. Hyatt brings big-play ability as an explosive deep threat who had five touchdown catches against Alabama last season. Gray is a good cut-back runner and fine receiving back with excellent acceleration...Hawkins and Owens bring quality depth to the secondary and will help on special teams.

“I feel like I’m just dynamic, explosive, I feel like I get open 24/7,” Jalin Hyatt said in his introductory press conference at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center after the Giants traded up to grab the Tennessee wide receiver in the third round. “I think that’s what you want in a receiver, and I feel like really with those three attributes, I think that’s what separates myself from everybody else.”

Hyatt will have Dallas circled on his schedule this year

During the pre-Draft process, #Cowboys WRs coach doubted Jalin Hyatt's ability to run routes, Hyatt called him out on it right away.



Fast forward to today, Hyatt was drafted by the #Giants and gets to beat the Dallas coaches who doubted him twice a yearpic.twitter.com/grRK00HgNf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 1, 2023

Some of the winners include OLB Elerson Smith, ILB Darrian Beavers and S Jason Pinnock, while CB Darnay Holmes, fringe wide receivers and DL DJ Davidson might be concerned about their job security.

ProFootballNetwork.com had the Giants has one of five teams on the sites Tier 1: Massive Improvements for their moves on the offseason.

The New York Giants absolutely crushed the NFL Draft. Deonte Banks was born to be a Wink Martindale cornerback. John Michael Schmitz should start immediately and play for a decade at center. Jalin Hyatt creates a downfield weapon that opens up a level of the offense that was locked up in 2022. Bobby Okereke was a great signing at a position of dire need defensively, and the team took a home-run swing on the explosive but injury-prone Darren Waller. In a division trying to compete with the Cowboys and Eagles, the Giants can’t stand on their heels and call good enough good enough.

Rob Gronkowski has huge prediction for TE Darren Waller

“This year I believe he’s going to come back and he’s going to be a Pro Bowl caliber type player.”



— @RobGronkowski on Darren Waller



@heykayadams @Giants @Rackkwall83 pic.twitter.com/B3jfJqny89 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 2, 2023

17. Giants: Habakkuk Baldonado, Edge. Baldonado is an edge defender with good size, length and natural skills. He’s not a twitchy or explosive rusher, but he plays with effort and displays a variety of moves with his hands. He should find a role as a backup or in a rotation, and he has the athleticism and motor to fill a role on multiple special teams units.

Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman believes Oklahoma RB Eric Gray is the hidden gem f the Giants draft.

He's a great singles and doubles hitter as a rusher, extremely violent when he runs. It's going to get a lot of yards after contact. Gray can catch the ball out of the backfield, everything you want out of a running back. I think he's going to be a major contributor for the New York Giants. Gray and Saquon Barkley in the backfield is going to be pretty special.

