Film study: Why Eric Gray will impact the Giants in 2023

The New York Giants selected Oklahoma running back Eric Gray with the 172nd pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Giants' long-term solution at running back remains uncertain, with star RB Saquon Barkley unsigned through the 2023 season; Barkley has yet to sign his franchise tag.

Gray started his college career at the University of Tennessee but transferred to Oklahoma after Jeremey Pruitt was fired. Gray attended Lausanne High School in Memphis, Tenn., where helped his school win a state championship in his sophomore season by rushing for 2,251 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Lausanne High School won the state title in the subsequent year, and Gray was voted Tennessee Mr. Football for three consecutive seasons and Tennessee’s Gatorade Player of the Year twice. His high school success led to a four-star rating, and plenty of schools were interested in his skills.

In his true freshman season with the Volunteers, Gray led the team in rushing touchdowns before leading the team in rushing in the COVID-shortened season of 2020. He transferred to Oklahoma and led the Big-12 in yards per rush (6.4 YPC) while leading the Sooners in rushing yards with 1,366.

Eric Gray is a RB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 6.56 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 600 out of 1740 RB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/qDaOiorfuR pic.twitter.com/j0wj8uU8Is — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 18, 2023

Gray was unimpressive at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. His vertical jump, short shuttle, and ten-yard-split were good, but his 4.62 40-yard dash was an issue. Unfortunately, the lack of long speed and second gear is evident on tape. Here’s my scouting report on Gray:

Strengths

Excellent short-area athletic ability (Change of direction, lateral agility)

Very good explosiveness off the cut

Fluid in his lower-body

Quicker than fast - good initial burst

Very sudden and instinctive - makes defenders look silly

Juke fake is impressive - stays low, sells the move, burst out of the plant

Very elusive in tight spaces - slippery - can make alley defenders whiff

Above average spin and balance recollection on the outside

Runs low - low center of gravity presents tough targets for defenders

Had 58 missed tackles forced - ranked 23rd in the FBS - 11th among draft-eligible RBs

Excellent vision and decisiveness when square to LOS

Good overall spatial awareness when approaching the LOS

Good job reacting to LB flow and finding cut-back lanes

Gets skinny through narrow alleys - efficient feet

Can run through arm tackles - solid overall contact balance

Functional inside and outside the tackles as a runner

Has receiving upside (99 career catches)

Willing and smart blitz pickup - not the strongest, but can get in the way

Three down upside

Weaknesses

Smaller frame

Had five career fumbles

Most of his runs were out of the SG

Lacks breakaway speed

Modest overall acceleration when he opens his stride

Isn’t a pile mover - adequate power at the tackle point

Frame hinders blocking upside

Wasn’t a huge problem in his profile, but he would get too cute at times instead of planting his foot in the ground and taking what was available.

What Gray lacks in breakaway speed is made up for with his instincts and short-area athletic ability. Gray is not an easy player to target or tackle when defenders have him squared up; his low running style, combined with his short stature, presents a difficult task for defenders because Gray’s excellent instincts and slipperiness allow him to evade and force tough tackle attempts.

He lacks breakaway speed and will get tracked down; he’s physical, but he won’t bully defenders with strength at the next level. He is a decisive - smart - runner who does a good job finding holes and making players miss in the alley. He would make a good change of pace back for Saquon Barkley with the upside to form part of a solid committee if Barkley leaves after the 2023 season.

Please enjoy our video on what Eric Gray can offer the Giants through his rookie contract: