Giants news, 5/29: Mike Kafka talks Darren Waller, more headlines

Good morning and happy Memorial Day, New York Giants fans!
From Big Blue View
- How far are the Giants from having a championship defense?
- Did Giants have one of the NFL’s worst offseasons? ESPN writer thinks so
- Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley, draft, salary cap, more
Other Giant observations
Mike Kafka on the addition of Darren Waller
Mike Kafka joins the "Giants Huddle: Front Office Edition" podcast to discuss integrating new players into the offensive scheme— New York Giants (@Giants) May 26, 2023
Full podcast : https://t.co/4gRec37uJG
Subscribe : https://t.co/CZlvN5IqMd pic.twitter.com/m6WfT1NRzP
Best fits for DeAndre Hopkins: NFL teams that could pay the star receiver - ESPN
The Giants make the list.
New York has many supporting players at wide receiver but no alpha. Is it time to give Daniel Jones an elite guy once and for all? Perhaps Darren Waller assumes that role, but he's a tight end. The NFC East is only getting better, and the Giants might need to win some shootouts. The problem is that the Giants have $4.5 million in cap space and still need to extend Saquon Barkley.
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page
BBV social platforms
BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube
Follow us on social media
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Loading comments...