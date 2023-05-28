Can Giants’ OT Korey Cunningham advance off practice squad?

Korey Cunningham saw some playing time on the New York Giants’ offensive line in 2021, but he spent almost all of last year on the practice squad. The line is still a work in progress, but it’s trending in the right direction. Does that mean Cunningham will have an even harder time finding a role?

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 311

Age: 28

Position: Offensive tackle

Experience: 5

Contract: One-year, $1.08 million | 2023 cap hit: $940,000

Career to date

Cunningham started six games for the Arizona Cardinals after they drafted him in the seventh round in 2018. He was traded to the New England Patriots next year and has not started a game since then.

The Giants signed Cunningham to their practice squad in September 2021 and he appeared in 12 games that year. He spent last year on the practice squad and and was only elevated for a Week 12 game against Dallas.

The Giants signed Cunningham to a reserve/futures contract in January.

2023 outlook

The Giants will start Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal at offensive tackle. There are three others listed as tackles on the team’s unofficial depth chart: Cunningham, Matt Peart, Tyre Phillips and Devery Hamilton. Phillips saw the most playing time last year out of those options. Peart and Hamilton both also saw more action than Cunningham.

Cunningham’s fate will likely depend on how many tackles the team decides to keep on the main roster, but he’ll have to prove he’s a better option than at least one or two of those other depth pieces. As of now, the practice squad seems like the most likely scenario.