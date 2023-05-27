Giants news, 5/27: Taylor Swift, Darren Waller, Carter Coughlin, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

If Coughlin was ever going to carve out a role on defense, it likely would have been last year. The Giants were signing linebackers off other team’s practice squads and starting guys like Jarrad Davis, but Coughlin continued to play only special teams.

If Coughlin sticks around, it will likely be only as a special teams player. But he’s now entering his second year with a staff that did not draft him. He’ll have to compete with Cam Brown — another linebacker turned special teamer — or even undrafted free agents Dyontae Johnson and Troy Brown.

Other Giants observations

Waller talked about being empowered in the culture that coach Brian Daboll has established compared to those of his previous stops.

"Yeah, they value our opinions here," Waller said Thursday after standing out in the Giants' third OTA workout this spring. "As a player, I feel like a lot of places I've gone, you're told to do things a certain way and you do those things. But here it's like, they ask a lot of questions. They want to know what you're thinking, what you want to do more. "So to offer input is a really cool thing because coaches and players have to be in partnership. We're all together and shouldn't be clashing with each other. We're all going in the same direction."

football is fun :) pic.twitter.com/j9Tbpi7hO4 — New York Giants (@Giants) May 25, 2023

Jones completed 19-of-20 passes, with his lone misfire on an out route to tight end Daniel Bellinger. Taylor completed 15-of-17 passes, with one of his incompletions coming on the Sills injury — the receiver landed out of bounds. Third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito completed 11-of-13 passes. What stood out from Jones’ performance was that he wasn’t just racking up completions with short passes. He aired it out, highlighted by a bomb to tight end Darren Waller on the first snap of the day. Waller got behind slot cornerback Darnay Holmes, who slipped in coverage, for a big gain.

Adam Schein spotlights nine stocks — of the player, coach and team variety — that you should buy in 2023, one being Giants TE Darren Waller.

I think this is going to be another great “change of scenery” story. Waller fits perfectly into Brian Daboll’s offense. It’s a godsend for Daniel Jones, who’ll have heightened expectations as a freshly minted $40 million quarterback. This is exactly what Mr. Dimes needed: a true pass-catching weapon at tight end. Now, Waller needs to avoid injury in New York, as health issues cost him 14 games over the past two seasons in Las Vegas. But Daboll and the Giants are cognizant of this, of course, and I trust them to come up with a good plan of attack to keep their new weapon in tip-top shape. I believe Waller, who turns 31 in September, still has a ton of gas left in the tank.

Will Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas get a lucrative contract extension this offseason? That remains unclear. But if he doesn’t, he should still be thrilled about his chances of cashing in next offseason — presuming he continues to play well and stays healthy.

PFF has Giants starting right guard Mark Glowinski at No. 28.

Glowinski's 65.6 PFF grade in 2022 ranked 29th among guards. While he’s unlikely to ever be considered elite, he has proven reliable and serviceable, producing PFF grades above 65.0 in each of the past three seasons.

The Giants landed in the “Somewhat Unlikely” category.

Bobby Okereke and Deonte Banks aren't enough to make up the difference between where the Giants were last year and where they'd need to get to be a top-10 defense. Wink Martindale has a bit better personnel than he did a year ago, but it's still not at the level it needs to be for him to successfully run his style of defense.

McKinney is on to the next one

"Being in this league, I know the previous year does not matter"



Watch: https://t.co/S1LzFKpUc2 pic.twitter.com/7Q9Z8IGeTV — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) May 25, 2023

The inability for linebackers to travel with opposing tight ends and receivers has been a problem for a number of years for the Giants. Former Colt Okereke comes to the team with a reputation of being more than capable of doing so, and he’s confident that will translate well into the new defensive system.

“I think it's just my athleticism. I'm big, fast, and long," he said when asked why he was a fit in coverage. "Then just from a mental processing standpoint, understanding how offenses are trying to attack you and where I fit in coverage with my teammates. Just kind of putting it all together.”

The Post’s Steve Serby asked Daniel Jones at Thursday OTAs how he might feel about being The Other Quarterback In Town.

“I’m not worried about that,” he said with a smile, “just focused on what we’re doing here.”

8. Brian Daboll, New York Giants

Analysis: Daboll has a small one-year sample size, but I still don’t know how he got that New York Giants roster into the postseason at all let alone winning a road game against the Minnesota Vikings.

