In honor of Taylor Swift’s MetLife Stadium run

The Swift jokes are already flying around the comments, so let’s have some fun

By Ed Valentine
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Foxborough, MA
Taylor Swift
Photo by Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

In honor of Taylor Swift’s three-day run at Metlife Stadium and football being pretty much a blank space over the Memorial Day Weekend, I thought I would highlight some of the hilarity from the comment section in Thursday’s OTA takeaways section.

There is this:

Followed by this string of replies:

I’m sure I probably missed some. Go ahead. It’s Friday afternoon at the unofficial beginning of summer. Have your fun with the Taylor Swift jokes. We’ll shake it off and get back to football soon enough.

