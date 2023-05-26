Giants news, 5/26: OTA takeaways, Andrew Thomas, Daniel Jones, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

BBV's Ed Valentine writes:

Head coach Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka must have felt like feeding the media beast. Thursday’s first play, with Waller lined up split wide right, was a deep shot to Waller down the right sideline. The veteran tight end, acquired via trade this offseason, made the catch past a stumbling Darnay Holmes. Later in practice, Jones and Waller connected on another deep ball. This was a “50-50” ball deep down the right sideline with Waller double-covered by Holmes and Adoree’ Jackson. In truth, this was a play where the cornerbacks, with no pads on and no real incentive to make a play on the ball, didn’t really compete with Waller for the catch. Still, the two plays illustrated some of the speed and downfield play-making ability the 30-year-old Waller brings to the Giants.

Other takeaways include Daboll staying mum on running back Saquon Barkley, David Sills, Adoree’ Jackson and Sterling Shepard.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giants observations

Maryland cornerbacks coach Henry Baker mentioned Patrick Peterson and Xavier Rhodes when asked if Banks' skill set reminded him of any pros.

"What you'll see is, Tae moves on from one play to the next and nothing fazes him," Baker said. "He wipes his mind clean, and next snap, it's, 'Let's go.' Every tick of the clock is another chance to compete, and he never stops swinging." Doesn't matter who you put across from him. Names don't matter. Reputations don't matter. He respects all, but you give him a look, and he'll tell you straight: 'Me versus you, bet on me, shorty’."

Hyatt was the Giants’ most polarizing pick. His production last season is undeniable, but there are questions about how that will translate to the NFL. There also questions about how he’ll handle the transition to the NFL.

“Talented athlete, obviously elite speed,” the executive said. “Questions are going to be the strength, and the kid is interesting. He’s just young, little squirrelly, maybe a little naïve. I don’t know if he totally gets it as far as being a pro.”

Evan Engram had 'best time' of his life after Giants exit

Evan Engram experienced his fair share of highs and lows during his time with the @Giants.



But what shocked him the most was how big the spotlight was in New York:



“I never took into consideration just how much bigger the lights are here. There's higher expectations, there's… pic.twitter.com/PFILqQGIga — 2nd Wind Podcast (@2ndWindPod) May 24, 2023

Even if Daboll is feeling bullish, he is not going to say the Giants have an “actual chance’’ to accomplish anything other than what is right in front of them in the here and now. What we know about Daboll after one season as a head coach is that he eschews the big picture. He can be playfully bland when it comes to providing colorful commentary. The bigger and broader the question, the smaller and more generic the response.

Tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Parris Campbell are the obvious apparent free agency upgrades in the pass game, added to a receiving corps steadied by returning Giants Isaiah Hodgins and Darius Slayton.

4. Andrew Thomas, New York Giants. A rough rookie season has long since been forgotten about, with Thomas growing into a top-five NFL tackle in his third season in the league. We’ve seen him improve every season, both as a run blocker and a pass blocker, ranking seventh at the position with an 81.0 PFF run-blocking grade and third with an 89.9 PFF pass-blocking grade last year.

Mara intervening at the eleventh hour with a directive to get Barkley done if the two sides are relatively close might result in a deal. Barkley is still the face of the franchise and the focal point of the offense, although the skill position talent has improved, especially with the addition of Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

