All-Pro Andrew Thomas is just trying to get better “every day”

New York Giants starting left tackle Andrew Thomas was interviewed by the media after Big Blue’s third OTA practice on Thursday.

Thomas, who was named an All-Pro this off-season, was asked about how he feels going forward this year as one of the best left tackles in the league.

“For me, I’m trying to get better every day regardless of the accolades,” He said. “Obviously, you want accolades, and you want to be the best, but you don’t get there by worrying about that. You get there by working every day to get better, and that’s what I’m focused on.”

And Thomas has certainly gotten better since being drafted by the Giants with the fourth overall pick in 2020. He has managed to find something to work on every off-season, and throughout the seasons as well.

“I think you’re always looking for new ways to improve,” Thomas said. “Coach Bobby (Johnson) does a great job with us. He has a set rule of non-negotiable things he has, but he also allows us to be unique in each and every way. All of us are different players. If something works for one, he might let someone do it. If something works for another guy, he might let them do it. That’s a blessing to have as an offensive lineman.”

When asked about what he’d like to improve on the most, Thomas said, “Starting with my set in pass protection, just being more consistent with my inside foot, making sure I’m staying on the angle consistently. I would say my hands in pass protection as well, especially the inside hand, making sure I keep leverage on power moves and stuff like that.”

Thursday was the first practice open to the media, and the first question posed to the 2022 Second-Team All-Pro was about the Giants’ decision to exercise Thomas’ fifth-year option.

It was a no-brainer decision for the Giants. Thomas said ‘it was definitely a blessing’ and that he’s excited to get to work every day; he then added “Good thing I’ll be here at least another five years just keep working and getting better every day”.

Understandably, the next question Thomas received was contractually based, and Thomas was asked whether the topic of a long-term contract extension has been broached yet.

“We haven’t really got into anything yet,” Thomas replied. If it happens, it happens. Right now, I’m just focusing on the first part of the off-season, and the rest will take care of itself.”

Thomas heaped praise on rookie center John Michael Schmitz and the complexities of the Giants' offense.

He said, “John has done a good job so far. There’s a lot to learn in our offense. We have a lot of code words, different things that he has to do. The center makes most of the calls up front. We’re just encouraging him to be confident. Whatever he calls, that’s how we approach the game. He’s doing a good job for us, and I’m excited to see him play.”

A follow-up question was posed about the differences in having a rookie center, as opposed to veteran Jon Feliciano from last season, and whether that put any additional burden on the guards.

Thomas said, “I don’t think necessarily. I think we do a good job in meetings and on the practice field so far just relaying the message. If one person doesn’t know the call, we make sure we all get it done at the end of the day. He’s done a good job so far, so I’m looking forward to his play.”

Thomas was then asked about another newcomer, Darren Waller, and what it has been like playing next to the tight end:

“So far, he’s almost like a receiver for us,” Thomas said. “For me, it really doesn’t affect me that much. We haven’t really got to do too many blocking drills with the tight ends just because of the rules right now. Once we get to that, that’s when we’ll work with them more, like chips and things like that. Right now, they’re doing a lot of seven-on-seven and stuff like that. It’s just the big guys right now.”

Thomas went on to express the importance of consistency with techniques that are already mastered and the significance of learning new techniques. He mentioned that he sees things on film from other offensive linemen that he ‘might want to try’. Thomas said he watched Texans’ tackle Laremy Tunsil and Ravens’ tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Thomas also stated that he met current 49ers’ tackle Trent Williams at the Nike Opening Camp while he was in high school. Thomas said he doesn’t talk to a ‘whole bunch’ of guys around the league, but he’ll likely talk to Williams this year, as the Giants play the 49ers in Week 3.