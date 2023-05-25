New York Giants preseason schedule: Dates, times, and TV for the Jets, Lions, and Panthers games

The New York Giants will kick off their 2023 season with three preseason games in August: two at home and one on the road.

The Giants, as always, will play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in the annual “Snoopy Bowl.” The two teams will also meet in Week 8 of the regular season.

The schedule also features matchups with the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers. The Giants played both of those teams in last year’s regular season — beating the Panthers and losing to the Lions — but neither one is on the regular season schedule for 2023.

All three games will be broadcast on NBC in the New York area and streamed on Peacock. Here’s the lineup:

Friday, August 11, 7 pm: Away vs. Detroit Lions

Friday, August 18, 7 pm: Home vs. Carolina Panthers

Saturday, August 26, 6 pm: Home vs. New York Jets

Bob Papa, Carl Banks and Howard Cross will be on commentary, along with sideline reporter Bruce Beck.

NBC will also air a special “All-Access: Giants Training Camp” Saturdays in August, hosted by Papa. The show will feature training camp footage, interviews, analysis of preseason games, and glimpses of the players’ off-field interests.

The Giants will also be holding joint practices with the Lions and one session with the Jets.

There’s still a long way to go until the preseason. Optional OTAs began this week and will run intermittently until June 9, with training camp to follow. But true NFL football isn’t too far away.