Giants OTAs: 3 storylines to watch

The New York Giants entered Phase 3 of their offseason program, the OTAs, this week. On Thursday, media has access to watch practice and speak to head coach Brian Daboll and select players.

So, what are some of the storylines or things we hope to learn from the couple of hours around the Giants during the day?

Red jerseys?

Quarterbacks always wear red non-contact jerseys during NFL practices. So, too, do rehabbing players or those being held back due to some type of injury.

A year ago, there were a surprisingly high number of players in red jerseys during spring practices. Is that going to be the same this year? Coach Brian Daboll has made it obvious that his belief is that while the work and the reps at this time of year are beneficial, getting to training camp as healthy as possible is the priority.

Photos via the team’s official website show that players returning from injury like wide receiver Collin Johnson (torn Achilles) and linebacker Darrian Beavers (torn ACL) have been practicing without red jerseys on.

Johnson will be fighting for a roster spot, and Beavers will have a chance to earn a starting inside linebacker spot next to Bobby Okereke.

A photo from the team website also showed wide receiver Sterling Shepard (torn ACL) without a red jersey on. It would be surprising, though, if Shepard is actually doing anything at this point.

New weapons

Reality is, we’re not going to see the full Giants’ passing attack this spring. Or even this summer during training camp. Plus, truth is some of what we do see is going to be a mirage.

At this time of year, NFL teams are in a very elementary phase in terms of their playbook. They are also in a trial phase, looking at some concepts they may or may not keep in the playbook.

Still, it is going to be interesting to see how the Giants are aligning new tight end Darren Waller, and how they are using new wide receivers Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt.

Checking on the kids

Before rookie mini-camp I wrote about getting a first impression of the Giants’ draftees and undrafted players. This is another first impression type of thing.

It will be enlightening to see how players like Hyatt, Deonte Banks, John Michael Schmitz and the rest of the first-year players are being used and whether or not they look comfortable or overwhelmed while mixing in with the veteran players.

Attendance reminder

These workouts are voluntary. We know Saquon Barkley won’t be there. I am reasonably certain there will be other players missing, as well. We will note them at Big Blue View the best we can, but we’re not going to obsess about them.

Remaining OTA schedule

Including Thursday’s workout, the remaining workout schedule is as follows:

May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9.