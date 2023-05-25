Jashaun Corbin will try to move up from Giants’ practice squad

The New York Giants have notoriously lacked depth behind Saquon Barkley at the running back position the last few years. This year will likely feature another scramble for playing time behind Barkley, with both a 31-year-old veteran and a rookie currently on the roster.

Jashaun Corbin did not see any playing time last year despite that lack of depth. Can he carve out a role in his second year, or will he be on the outside looking in again? Let’s sort things out as we continue our annual profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

By the numbers

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 221

Age: 22

Position: Running back

Experience: One year

Contract: One-year $750,000 | 2023 cap hit: $750,000

Career to date

The Giants signed Corbin as an undrafted free agent last year following a college career in which he averaged 5.5 yards per carry and scored 14 touchdowns. Corbin spent his first two years at Texas A&M. But his most impressive season came as a senior at Florida State: he carried the ball 143 times for 887 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 25 passes.

Sports Illustrated’s prospect profile heading into the draft identified Corbin as having strong speed and initial burst, but little else to like:

Average-sized running back with good straight-line athleticism and creativity. Corbin has active feet and consistently falls forward. His vision is inconsistent and he offers little receiving or blocking ability on third down. Corbin projects as a good depth back for a wide zone team thanks to his speed. He should be a contributor on special teams immediately.

Corbin saw significant playing time during the preseason but ended up waived before the season began.

He spent all of 2022 on the Giants’ practice squad. He was elevated ahead of the Giants’ Wild Card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings but did not see playing time.

2023 outlook

The Giants drafted Oklahoma running back Eric Gray in the fifth round this year, meaning he’ll take up a roster spot alongside Saquon Barkley. That leaves Corbin facing a more difficult battle than he did last year, when he ended up on the practice squad anyway.

He’ll be competing with veteran Matt Breida, who was serviceable as a second option last year, and Gary Brightwell, who offers more special teams upside.

New York didn’t bring in any new running backs besides Gray, so Corbin should be able to keep his spot on the practice squad. He found his way onto last year’s playoff roster, so another decent showing in training camp and the preseason will likely be sufficient.