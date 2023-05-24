Giants news, 5/24: Thursday flex schedule, Schmitz signs, Day 2 of OTA’s, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Despite a staunch objection from New York Giants co-owner John Mara, the NFL bowed at the knee of Amazon Prime on Monday and voted to allow flexing of late-season Thursday Night Football games.

The Giants are playing at the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night in Week 3, meaning only one of their remaining games could be flexed to Thursday.

Week 15 game against New Orleans is the one of two in jeopardy of being moved. The Giants are in a Sunday 1 p.m. slot on the road against the Saints. The game currently scheduled for that slot is Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders.

For Week 17, The Giants are home for a 1 p.m. Sunday game against the Los Angeles Rams. The game currently on the schedule is New York Jets at Cleveland Browns.

Other Giants observations

17. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

In his first year with Brian Daboll as his coach, Jones saw an uptick in results, but his performance didn’t necessarily match that improvement, albeit with very little help around him in terms of a supporting cast. Jones has now posted a big-time throw rate under 2.0% for two consecutive seasons, the lowest mark in the league. His rushing threat, however, is a huge boost to that offense, and he should have more success in 2023 with better players to target.

Nicks buying in on Coach Daboll

This coach going to be around a long time. I remember when he worked me out in college when I was getting drafted. #coachDabs pic.twitter.com/wUObtrSzmT — Hakeem Amir Nicks (@hakeemnicks) May 23, 2023

At this time last year, quarterback Daniel Jones was facing a prove-it season, after the Giants declined his fully guaranteed fifth-year option for 2023. And he also had to learn yet another new offense, with the arrival of coach Brian Daboll. The Giants are coming off a shocking run to the divisional round of the playoffs last year.

After an offseason where he signed a 4 year, $160 million contract, Jones now faces the pressure of being a extremely well-paid franchise quarterback.

After working extensively in the red zone to kick off spring practices on Monday, the Giants worked primarily in the middle of the field on Tuesday.

The lack of interceptions didn't mean there weren't plays made on defense. Cornerback Darnay Holmes flashed a few times and made two nice pass deflections. Linebacker Bobby Okereke got his hand on the football and broke up a pass over the middle, showing his ability against the pass.

Meanwhile, his old Colts teammate made some plays Tuesday on the other side of the ball. Wide receiver Parris Campbell was a frequent target for Jones on Tuesday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Highlights from the first OTA according to the team was TE Darren Waller, wearing No. 12 in blue, two red zone touchdowns from QB Daniel Jones. Waller used all of his 6-foot-6 frame to elevate on the second one. Jones and Waller hooked up for a third score later on, also from close range as the Giants practiced most of their live reps well inside the 20.

Other players mentioned included second-year pro Daniel Bellinger, wide receiver Collin Johnson and rookie safety Gervarrius Owens.

Dane Belton hits the field for Day 2

Day 2? yessirskiii pic.twitter.com/HSqcjQNoR3 — New York Giants (@Giants) May 23, 2023

Even before head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka arrived in East Rutherford, New Jersey, left tackle Andrew Thomas made strides between his rookie and second pro seasons. He could reach his full potential at an All-Pro level with continuity in the Giants' offensive system. If Jones shows some improvement in the passing game, Thomas may get some of the spotlight as his top offensive lineman.

