BBV glossary of terms: Scouting terms, football definitions you need to know

Football terminology is easily understood by some people. Like advanced math, science and grammar, though, to others it can be a dizzying web of incomprehensible gibberish.

One of those folks to whom it comes easily is Big Blue View football brainiac Nick Falato. To help those of us who might not be certain what various football terms mean, Nick has begun a project that we are calling the ‘Big Blue View glossary of terms.’

We will be breaking down (well, mostly Nick will be breaking down) football terms you may hear regularly but may not always understand as simply as possible. Those terms or explanations will be compiled here as a reference so that when you see or hear terminology you aren’t certain of you will eventually be able to turn to this StoryStream as your reference guide.

Some of this may have previously been covered in our annual ‘Summer School’ series. We hope, though, that organizing something like this — in this way — will help you understand and enjoy the game even more.