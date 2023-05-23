John Michael Schmitz signs rookie contract with Giants

New York Giants second-round pick John Michael Schmitz has signed his rookie contract, meaning that all seven of the team’s draft picks are now signed.

Schmitz’ four-year deal is slotted at $6.373 million with a signing bonus of $1.635 million. His 2023 cap hit will be $1.158 million.

Photos on the team’s official website show that Schmitz was in attendance Monday as the team begin Phase 3 of the offseason program, known as OTAs.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Schmitz, selected No. 57 overall, could be the Giants’ starting center in 2023.

The Giant completed their second day of OTAs on Tuesday. The remaining OTA schedule is as follows:

May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9.

Media has access to the May 25 session, which is this Thursday. Big Blue View is planning to be in attendance to get a first look at the 2023 draft class mixing in with veteran players, as well as new veteran Giants like Darren Waller, Parris Campbell and Bobby Okereke.