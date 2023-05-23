Giants news, 5/23: OTA schedule, Martindale honored, Cowden joins front office, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants began Phase 3 of their offseason program, commonly known as OTAs, on Monday. This is the first time we will see 2023 draft picks and undrafted free agents mixed in with veteran players during on-field practice sessions.

It will mark the first time we veteran acquisitions like Darren Waller, Parris Campbell, Bobby Okereke and Bobby McCain on the field with the Giants, provided those players are in attendance for the three voluntary workouts that will be available to media.

The Giants have a total of 10 OTAs scheduled: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9. Media will have access to the May 25, May 31 and June 8 workouts.

The team will hold its mandatory mini-camp from June 13-14.

Martindale, the Giants defensive coordinator, is known for his wit and his creative blitz schemes out of a variety of fronts, and his best defenses have also defended the run with discipline. He has a resume that shows a gritty climb that included a year as a truck driver for a company his uncle owned before collegiate coaching stints at Defiance College, Cincinnati, Western Kentucky, Western Illinois as well as three Ohio high schools before he broke into the NFL in 2004 as a linebackers coach with the Oakland Raiders. Martindale spent 10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, including four as the defensive coordinator. His defenses were among the league’s top three in scoring in three of those four years as the Ravens’ coordinator, including No. 1 in his first season with the team. Martindale was on the staff for the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII win. Current Jets, and former Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley, who earned a Pro Bowl trip as a Baltimore rookie with Martindale, called Martindale “just a real guy, a real coach.”

A player’s view of the relationship between Joe Judge and Dave Gettleman

Add depth at EDGE: The Giants didn’t take an edge rusher in the draft but should add one before camp opens in late July. New York’s 41 sacks last season were the fewest in the NFC East. Keep an eye on Yannick Ngakoue, who played last season for the Colts. The free-agent DE has 65 sacks in his eight-year career and played for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale in 2020 when both were with the Ravens.

New York Giants: OT Evan Neal. The seventh pick of the 2022 draft had more struggles than bright moments while lining up at right tackle for the Giants. Now he hopes that a season under his belt helps him develop into a reliable bookend opposite Andrew Thomas.

New York Giants: TE Darren Waller

The New York Giants added quite a few new pieces to their receiving corps this offseason, including wideouts Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder and rookie Jalin Hyatt. However, none of them match the mismatch potential of trade acquisition Darren Waller. By bringing in Waller, the Giants have given quarterback Daniel Jones a legitimate go-to target. They also added another player who can help stretch the field and prevent defenses from keying in too much on star running back Saquon Barkley. While Waller doesn't offer much as a blocker, he'll add new possibilities for offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and his passing plan.

Adoree’s happy to be back

There are always some surprise moves when an NFL team puts its 53-man roster together and many of them involve the release of veteran players.

Free agent offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste is making the most of a trip to New Jersey as he visited with the Jets on Monday before traveling to a scheduled meeting with the Giants on Tuesday. The 2019 third-round draft pick, who has played in 17 career games with five starts for the Patriots, was tendered a non-guaranteed $2.7 million contract as a restricted free agent earlier this offseason.

Most anticipated matchup: Week 16 at Philadelphia Eagles (Christmas Day)

The big question remains: can Daniel Jones be the guy to lift them past the Eagles to greater heights? The four-year, $160 million contract general manager Joe Schoen gave the quarterback this offseason means the Giants certainly think so. This game provides a nice opportunity to see how far New York has come in this regard.

NFL owners pass proposal to allow teams to have third QB active on game days without using roster spot | NFL.com

NFL special teams players and coaches are fighting proposed new kickoff rule | Sports Illustrated

Inside the NFL's gambling policy and uptick in violations | ESPN.com

Why the NFL’s Approach to Field Surfaces Is Uneven | NFLPA

Will Goodell get the votes this week to force Thursday night flexing through? | ProFootballTalk

New York Jets OT Mekhi Becton Blames Coaching Staff for Knee Injury: ‘No One Cared’ | ProFootballNetwork.com

Former Jets running back says he was cut right after team asked him to have surgery that he ‘didn’t want’ | CBSSports.com

Eagles WR A.J. Brown nearly struck by car during charity bike ride | NFL.com

Jadeveon Clowney says he’s open to reunion with Texans | ESPN

Ben Roethlisberger admits he initially didn't want Kenny Pickett to succeed with Steelers | CBSSports.com

Desmond Ridder believes Falcons offense will be 'pretty explosive' in 2023 | NFL.com

Greg Schiano reiterates that he wasn't ready for the NFL | ProFootballTalk

Tom Brady agrees to buy minority stake in Raiders; NFL must now approve | ProFootballTalk

Commanders bring back athletic trainer after 19-month leave due to DEA inquiry | ESPN

