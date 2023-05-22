Giants news, 5/22: Roster profiles, draft maneuvering, Davante Adams, Jalin Hyatt, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

PFN has Adoree’ Jackson No. 32, and is not exactly complementary:

Another great athlete, Adoree’ Jackson revived his career in New York and became a huge part of their playoff run. He played extremely up and down and doesn’t have the high-level understanding of offenses that other corners have, but he does do a good job of deploying his athleticism to limit receivers.

Jalin Hyatt? Seriously? BR says:

While Hyatt might contribute occasionally as a field-stretcher, he isn’t likely to see heavy usage early. He’s too raw to consistently line up on the perimeter, and the Giants already have a developmental speed project in 2022 second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson. On top of everything else, New York simply doesn’t lean heavily into the pass and ranked 25th in attempts last season. It all adds up to Hyatt having very limited production through at least the majority of his rookie contract. A team with a more prolific passing attack like the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 88 overall) or Buffalo Bills (No. 91) would have provided a better landing spot for the 86th-ranked prospect on the B/R board. Both Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen can push the ball down the field more consistently than Daniel Jones. The Jags and Bills also have No. 1-caliber receivers in Calvin Ridley and Stefon Diggs, respectively, who could keep the early expectations for Hyatt low and command defensive attention when he’s on the field. The Giants and their quarterback cannot provide Hyatt with the same luxuries. For a pass-catcher who will eventually want a free-agent payday, that’s unfortunate.

Valentine’s View: This is drivel.

Bleacher Report lists the Giants and Buffalo Bills as potential suitors. The Las Vegas Raiders gave up two first-round picks to get Adams a year ago. Best guess is it would take a first-round pick plus to get them to give him up. Would the Giants do that?

The Giants are on record admitting they considered wide receiver Jalin Hyatt from Tennessee with the No. 57-overall pick and that they pretty much considered it an either/or deal when they selected center John Michael Schmitz in the second round. That they selected Schmitz then somehow maneuvered their way to claim Hyatt by trading up from No. 89 to No. 73 could in time be anointed as a bold draft day move that becomes part of Giants lore. Perhaps we will not have to wait three years to make that determination. Perhaps it becomes evident as early as this season that trading up for Banks, taking Schmitz and trading way up for Hyatt was a trifecta that greatly and immediately enhanced the roster.

Kenny Golladay to the Lions: Almost nothing went right for Golladay once he cashed in on his Detroit emergence back in 2021 free agency. But the ex-Giant's big frame would be welcome as more of a secondary option now that the Lions have their sights set on a playoff run, especially with Jameson Williams suspended to start the year.

