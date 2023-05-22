Giants set to begin OTAs — what to expect

The New York Giants begin Phase 3 of their offseason program, commonly known as OTAs, on Monday. This is the first time we will see 2023 draft picks and undrafted free agents mixed in with veteran players during on-field practice sessions.

It will also mark the first time we veteran acquisitions like Darren Waller, Parris Campbell, Bobby Okereke and Bobby McCain on the field with the Giants, provided those players are in attendance for the three voluntary workouts that will be available to media.

The OTA schedule is as follows:

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Media will have access to the May 25, May 31 and June 8 workouts.

The team will hold its mandatory mini-camp from June 13-14. Media will also have access to that.

What we might expect

One thing we know we should expect is the absence of running back Saquon Barkley, who still has not signed his franchise tag while trying to work out a long-term contract with the team.

In reviewing my reports from last season’s OTAs, the only thing we have to go in terms of how coach Brian Daboll will run these offseason practices, a couple of things stood out.

A year ago, the Giants were exceedingly careful with players coming back any type of injury. Anyone with even the slightest injury wore a red jersey and did very little. It seems likely that would continue.

While these are ‘non-contact’ practices, the Giants did a significant amount of 11-on-11 work during OTAs in 2022. Hopefully that will continue this time around.

Phase 3 (OTA) rules

Teams are allowed to have players in the building for six hours a day under the following rules: