Giants adding ex-Titans, Panthers executive Ryan Cowden to front office

In another move to bolster the New York Giants front office, general manager Joe Schoen is reportedly adding former Tennessee Titans executive Ryan Cowden to the Giants’ decision-making team.

Cowden was with the Tennessee Titans from 2016 until being passed over for the Titans’ general manager job that went to Ran Carthon after the 2022 season. Cowden had served as director of player personnel, then vice president of player personnel and finished last season as interim general manager after Jon Robinson was fired.

Cowden and Schoen have known each other since their days together with the Carolina Panthers. Cowden served various roles in the Carolina scouting department from 200-2015. Schoen was part of the Panthers’ scouting department from 2001-2007.

Cowden interviewed for the Giants’ general manager job that went to Schoen in 2022. There was some thought after Schoen was hired that Cowden could become assistant general manager with the Giants. Brandon Brown was hired away from the Philadelphia Eagles for that role.

Cowden’s title is unknown as the Giants have not made an official announcement.