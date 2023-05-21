Cam Brown’s Giants tenure has been inconspicuous thus far

Cam Brown has mostly twisted in the wind since he was drafted by the New York Giants in 2020. Despite being active for 44 games over three years, he has seen few defensive snaps and plays primarily as a special teamer. Will he be able to maintain that roster spot in 2023?

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 233

Age: 25

Position: Linebacker

Experience: 3

Contract: final year of four-year, $3,493,364 rookie deal | $198,364 guaranteed at signing | 2023 cap hit: $1,059,591

Career to date

Brown was selected by the Giants out of Penn State with the 183rd selection of the 2020 draft. He was a team captain in his senior year in college and recorded 72 tackles, 5.5 for loss, two sacks, and four pass breakups. In his three years with the Giants, he has played 82% of the team’s special teams snaps. As a rookie, he saw 93 defensive snaps but managed only three last season in the Week 18 game against the Eagles.

The Giants’ depth chart lists Brown as an inside linebacker, but he played on the outside in college and has appeared both there and on the edge in his short NFL stint, as well. In 2020, he had 12 combined tackles, half of which came on special teams. He also had three quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

In 2022, Brown saw 396 special teams snaps and recorded five combined tackles with two misses. He was also called for two penalties, both of which were declined. He had a 68.0 special teams grade from Pro Football Focus.

2023 outlook

Brown appears to be fighting for a special teams role once more. Considering that he made the team the last two years for that role, it seems more likely than not that he’ll make it again in 2023. Ed Valentine predicted that Brown would make the roster. Still, barring a rash of injuries, he doesn’t figure to have much involvement on defense in the final year of his rookie deal.