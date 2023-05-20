Giants news, 5/20: Matt Breida, Leonard Williams, Wan’Dale Robinson, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Breida came back to the team as a veteran back to spell Barkley. The selection of Eric Gray may have cut a dent into his playing time, though. Gray brings some yards-after-contact ability that Breida does not, something that’s important with the Giants’ continued shakiness on parts of the offensive line.

Breida had just 18 pass-blocking snaps in 2022. Despite his solid 67.4 Pro Football Focus in that limited action, it was Barkley who took most of the pass protection duties and put up a 75.5 grade.

Despite Gray’s nonathletic profile (6.56 and 4.62 speed), he figures to eat into some of Breida’s snaps this season. How much will depend on the pair’s performances.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giants observations

A sore back, hand, and thumb defined Joe Schoen’s 2023 draft experience.

The back still hurts from defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s bear hug after the selection of cornerback Deonte Banks. The hands went numb from having to sit on them while waiting for their turn to draft center John Michael Schmitz. As for the thumb, Jalin Hyatt stuck out like one when he wasn’t off the board yet in the third round.

Wink Martindale’s defense puts a lot of stress on the New York Giants’ secondary. Has Joe Schoen put the pieces in place to run Martindale’s aggressive scheme?

Leo has the third biggest cap hit going into the 2023 season

Biggest cap hits in the NFL this year (via @spotrac)



Patrick Mahomes $39.7M

Ryan Tannehill $36.6M

Leonard Williams $32.3M

Jared Goff $31M

DeAndre Hopkins $30.8M

T.J. Watt $29.4M

Myles Garrett $29.2M

Jake Matthews $28.4M

Chris Jones $28.3M pic.twitter.com/O6lQzTyLjm — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 19, 2023

New York Giants: WR Wan’Dale Robinson

Robinson’s rookie season was cut short by an injury, and 220 of his 229 offensive snaps came in a five-game stretch between Week 6 and Week 11. However, over that span, he was targeted on 22.8% of his snaps to lead Giants receivers and rank 18th among receivers in the NFL.

Daniel Jones had his best season in 2022, throwing for 15 touchdowns and rushing for seven more to lead the Giants to their first postseason since 2016.

The New York Giants to win under 8.5 game this year is a best bet for The Athletic's Vic Tafur.

Remember when co-owner John Mara was a champion of the people? Back when he ripped the commissioner’s plans to have flexes for late-season Thursday night games and said it was unfair to fans who had made travel plans? Well, the league didn’t forget. The Giants were scheduled for seven road games in their first 11 weeks — with three in 11 days to open the season and then three consecutive road games at Las Vegas, Dallas and Washington to end that stretch. All the while teammates wonder why the bosses gave all that money to Daniel Jones.

New York has already handed out extensions this offseason to Daniel Jones and others. Besides Saquon Barkley, others in line include left tackle Andrew Thomas, safety Xavier McKinney, and linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

Williams played eight games with seven starts with the Giants last season before going on injured reserve with a biceps injury.

Kenny Golladay to the Lions. The ex-Giant's big frame would be welcome as more of a secondary option now that the Lions have their sights set on a playoff run, especially with Jameson Williams suspended to start the year.

Around the league

Eagles’ James Bradberry wasn’t sure if he was returning to Philly | NJ.com

Eagles RT Lane Johnson tweets that he’s ‘officially cleared’ three months after adductor surgery | NFL.com

Omar Khan: I really hope Alex Highsmith is a Steeler for a long time | ProFootballTalk

NFL expected to award Super Bowl LX to Levi’s Stadium, home of the 49ers | CBSSports.com

Steelers agree to two-year extension with backup QB Mitchell Trubisky | NFL.com

Packers QB coach Clements came out of retirement for Rodgers, sticking around for Love | CBSSports.com

San Diego State University - ‘No findings’ against Matt Araiza, other students | ESPN.com

Perfect Landing Spots for Top Remaining 2023 Free Agents | The 33rd Team

Don’t Sleep on These Players: Picking the NFL’s All-Underrated Team for 2023 | Bleacher Report

Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill Discusses What's Next for New Stadium | TennesseeTitans.com

NLRB files complaint against USC, Pac-12, NCAA, arguing student-athletes are employees | ProFootballTalk

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio