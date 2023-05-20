Giants news, 5/20: Matt Breida, Leonard Williams, Wan’Dale Robinson, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Will Matt Breida’s role change in 2023 after running back draft pick?
Breida came back to the team as a veteran back to spell Barkley. The selection of Eric Gray may have cut a dent into his playing time, though. Gray brings some yards-after-contact ability that Breida does not, something that’s important with the Giants’ continued shakiness on parts of the offensive line.
Breida had just 18 pass-blocking snaps in 2022. Despite his solid 67.4 Pro Football Focus in that limited action, it was Barkley who took most of the pass protection duties and put up a 75.5 grade.
Despite Gray’s nonathletic profile (6.56 and 4.62 speed), he figures to eat into some of Breida’s snaps this season. How much will depend on the pair’s performances.
A sore back, hand & thumb: Joe Schoen’s 2023 draft experience | Giants.com
A sore back, hand, and thumb defined Joe Schoen’s 2023 draft experience.
The back still hurts from defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s bear hug after the selection of cornerback Deonte Banks. The hands went numb from having to sit on them while waiting for their turn to draft center John Michael Schmitz. As for the thumb, Jalin Hyatt stuck out like one when he wasn’t off the board yet in the third round.
New York Giants Secondary: Does Wink Martindale Have the Pieces Needed for Success? | ProFootballNetwork.com
Wink Martindale’s defense puts a lot of stress on the New York Giants’ secondary. Has Joe Schoen put the pieces in place to run Martindale’s aggressive scheme?
Leo has the third biggest cap hit going into the 2023 season
Biggest cap hits in the NFL this year (via @spotrac)— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 19, 2023
Patrick Mahomes $39.7M
Ryan Tannehill $36.6M
Leonard Williams $32.3M
Jared Goff $31M
DeAndre Hopkins $30.8M
T.J. Watt $29.4M
Myles Garrett $29.2M
Jake Matthews $28.4M
Chris Jones $28.3M pic.twitter.com/O6lQzTyLjm
Breakout candidates for all 16 NFC teams | PFF
New York Giants: WR Wan’Dale Robinson
Robinson’s rookie season was cut short by an injury, and 220 of his 229 offensive snaps came in a five-game stretch between Week 6 and Week 11. However, over that span, he was targeted on 22.8% of his snaps to lead Giants receivers and rank 18th among receivers in the NFL.
Giants will need more from Daniel Jones | NJ.com
Daniel Jones had his best season in 2022, throwing for 15 touchdowns and rushing for seven more to lead the Giants to their first postseason since 2016.
NFL 2023 over/under win totals: Best bets and picks for all 32 teams | The Athletic
The New York Giants to win under 8.5 game this year is a best bet for The Athletic's Vic Tafur.
Remember when co-owner John Mara was a champion of the people? Back when he ripped the commissioner’s plans to have flexes for late-season Thursday night games and said it was unfair to fans who had made travel plans? Well, the league didn’t forget. The Giants were scheduled for seven road games in their first 11 weeks — with three in 11 days to open the season and then three consecutive road games at Las Vegas, Dallas and Washington to end that stretch. All the while teammates wonder why the bosses gave all that money to Daniel Jones.
Giant decisions: Will Saquon Barkley, others receive extensions? | FOX Sports
New York has already handed out extensions this offseason to Daniel Jones and others. Besides Saquon Barkley, others in line include left tackle Andrew Thomas, safety Xavier McKinney, and linebacker Azeez Ojulari.
Nick Williams to sign one-year deal with Chargers | ProFootballTalk
Williams played eight games with seven starts with the Giants last season before going on injured reserve with a biceps injury.
2023 NFL free agent matchmaker | CBSSports.com
Kenny Golladay to the Lions. The ex-Giant's big frame would be welcome as more of a secondary option now that the Lions have their sights set on a playoff run, especially with Jameson Williams suspended to start the year.
Eagles’ James Bradberry wasn’t sure if he was returning to Philly | NJ.com
Eagles RT Lane Johnson tweets that he’s ‘officially cleared’ three months after adductor surgery | NFL.com
Omar Khan: I really hope Alex Highsmith is a Steeler for a long time | ProFootballTalk
NFL expected to award Super Bowl LX to Levi’s Stadium, home of the 49ers | CBSSports.com
Steelers agree to two-year extension with backup QB Mitchell Trubisky | NFL.com
Packers QB coach Clements came out of retirement for Rodgers, sticking around for Love | CBSSports.com
San Diego State University - ‘No findings’ against Matt Araiza, other students | ESPN.com
Perfect Landing Spots for Top Remaining 2023 Free Agents | The 33rd Team
Don’t Sleep on These Players: Picking the NFL’s All-Underrated Team for 2023 | Bleacher Report
Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill Discusses What's Next for New Stadium | TennesseeTitans.com
NLRB files complaint against USC, Pac-12, NCAA, arguing student-athletes are employees | ProFootballTalk
