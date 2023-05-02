NFL post-draft power rankings: Where do the New York Giants stand?

NFL power rankings in May, like depth charts, roster projections and mock drafts for the following season, mean nothing. Still, they are nice to discuss. So, let’s see where the New York Giants sit in 2023 post-NFL Draft power rankings.

NFL.com — No. 14

The Giants didn’t get many headlines for their draft haul, but they might have come out of the weekend with starters from their first three picks. Deonte Banks (selected 24th overall out of Maryland) makes sense as a starter across from Adoree’ Jackson at cornerback in Wink Martindale’s defense. Center John Michael Schmitz could be a second-round steal and should have the chance to be a Day 1 starter. Then there’s third-round pick and Tennessee product Jalin Hyatt, a wide receiver who gives the G-Men the vertical threat they lacked a season ago. The Giants expect Daniel Jones to continue to ascend in 2023 — well, one can only presume this, based on the size of his new contract — and this draft should help fuel that goal.

USA Today — No. 18

They basically kept the band intact − right, Saquon? − TE Darren Waller perhaps tantamount to an additional guitarist. But can HC Brian Daboll’s follow-up album really match the unexpected debut?

Bleacher Report — No. 13

The Giants already accomplished perhaps their biggest goal in the offseason in retaining quarterback Daniel Jones and bringing back running back Saquon Barkley (once he signs his franchise tag). The Giants gave Jones a pair of new passing-game weapons in veteran tight end Darren Waller and rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The team also beefed up the offensive line with second-rounder John Michael Schmitz and got a big boost at linebacker with the signing of Bobby Okereke. New York’s first priority in the 2023 draft was to fortify the NFL’s 14th-ranked pass defense, and the Giants accomplished that with the addition of a hard-nosed, physical cornerback in Maryland’s Deonte Banks. In quite a few other divisions, the Giants would be a potential favorite.

New York Post — No. 12

A second year with HC Brian Daboll and OC Mike Kafka, plus TE Darren Waller, will keep Daniel Jones ascending. Rookie CB Deonte Banks can make an instant impact for Wink Martindale.

Pro Football Network — No. 13