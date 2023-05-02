Giants pick up Andrew Thomas’ fifth-year option

The New York Giants announced Tuesday morning that they are picking up the fifth-year option in Andrew Thomas’ rookie contract.

The Giants drafted Thomas fourth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he has established himself as the foundation of the Giants’ offensive line.

Thomas got off to a rocky start, struggling throughout his rookie season. However, the former Georgia Bulldog took a big step forward in his second season and has since become one of the best offensive linemen in the entire NFL.

Picking up Thomas’ fifth-year option is an obvious move for Joe Schoen as he seeks to rebuild the Giants’ offensive line. It keeps Thomas under contract through the 2024 season, with a healthy pay raise as well, as Thomas will now make $14.175 million (fully guaranteed) in 2024.

The next step will be to begin negotiating a long-term extension for Thomas, to lock him up well beyond the 2024 season and make the 24-year-old franchise tackle a Giant for the foreseeable future.