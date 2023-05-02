Giants news, 5/2: BBV draft review, Black Friday game, Joe Schoen, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants 2023 NFL Draft grades: What BBV writers liked, didn’t like, about the Giants draft | Big Blue View
Is the BBV staff easier graders or was the Giants draft that good? The lowest grade for the Giants was an A-. But across the internet, general manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and their staffs have garnered high praise.
As BBV's Ed Valentine writes:
It’s easy to laud the first three selections — Deonte Banks, John Michael Schmitz, Jalin Hyatt. Those picks are drawing praise almost universally. In two drafts, Schoen has shown a willingness to move back (2022) when he felt a thin roster needed more bodies and, in 2023, a willingness to use extra draft assets to go get players he had targeted, players who might turn into difference-makers. Those types of players, incidentally, are something the Giants need badly if they are ever going to catch the Eagles in the NFC East.
To read all the evaluations, including what they did not like, click here.
Other Giant observations
FMIA: A Night in the Raiders’ Draft Room and 12 Minutes With C.J. Stroud | ProFootballTalk
With the first game ever on Friday afternoon after Thanksgiving for Amazon, Peter King believes that the “leader in the clubhouse” for that game is Eagles-Giants although it is “absolutely not set in stone.”
Inside Giants draft war room: Why things got ‘tense’ after Flowers, Addison were picked | The Athletic
The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reports why, as Schoen said, “things got tense” in the first round.
Conversations with league sources indicated the Giants actively pursued opportunities to trade up, having discussions with at least one team picking in the middle of the first round. A source from another team believes the Giants were trying to move up to land Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.
Flowers went 22nd to the Ravens, the third receiver amid a stretch of four-straight receiver selections. A league source believes that even after Flowers was drafted, the Giants were content to take Jordan Addison, but the USC wide receiver was picked 23rd by the Vikings. That came as a bit of a surprise, because the Vikings had the second-worst pass defense in the league last season and new defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ scheme relies on having a man-coverage corner like Banks.
Joe Schoen: What second NFL Draft revealed about him as NY Giants GM | The Record
The Record’s Art Stapleton on what the Giants organization is with Schoen at the helm:
What this draft revealed about Schoen’s way of doing business with the Giants: he’s got what it takes to deliver on those promises. Winning another Super Bowl is no guarantee, let alone sustaining the winning the Giants did in their first season with Daboll and Schoen leading the charge.
But if you have been an organization without apparent direction, from the football side in particular, everyone takes notice and everything feels settled and encouraged when the person in charge steadies the wheel with a commanding presence that isn’t grating, arrogant or out of touch - and the Giants have been called all three for far too long.
2023 NFL Draft: The 11 biggest steals of the draft | PFF
R2 (57) New York Giants: C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota. PFF Big Board rank: 35
If the Giants had made this pick in the first round, nobody would have really batted an eye. He led all centers with a 92.3 PFF grade in 2022 and graded well both on zone and gap plays. He’s a big guy but can really move and was a four-year starter at Minnesota. Simply put, he is one of the best run-blockers at the position to enter the draft in recent years.
Beat writers’ favorite 2023 NFL Draft picks | The Athletic
Charlotte Carroll’s was Jalin Hyatt, the wide receiver from Tennessee.
The Giants nailed their first three picks and fans couldn’t have asked for a better start to the draft as Joe Schoen went out and filled three key needs in this order: cornerback, center and wide receiver. It’s tough to pick just one of those guys but given the wheeling and dealing the Giants used to get two of their picks, I’ll go with Hyatt. It was a great pick to close out the trio and an unexpected get. A projected top prospect, Hyatt rounds out the receiver room nicely and gives quarterback Daniel Jones another weapon.
NFL Draft 2023 (Non) Grades | Football Outsiders
FO’s Mike Tanier throws some cold water on the state of the Giants:
Solid, by-the-book stuff. But remember: the Giants aren't as talented as the typical nine-win team. A by-the-book draft could land them back at eight wins or less. They would have benefitted from finding ways to be more active on Day 3. Or maybe they could have really hammered on one unit (receiver, secondary) like the Commanders did. This was a solid effort, not a special one. Schoen may need to break out the "special" to get the Giants ahead,
Biggest 2023 NFL draft questions for all 32 teams | ESPN.com
What now with Saquon Barkley?
After not addressing the running back position until the fifth round of the draft, it's more certain than ever that Barkley will play for the team this season ... whether it's on a new contract or not.
