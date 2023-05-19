Giants news, 5/19: Deonte Banks, Ben Bredeson, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

New York Giants first-round pick, CB Deonte Banks, has signed his rookie contract, a four-year fully guaranteed deal worth $13.6 million (plus a fifth-year option), and $6.9 million signing bonus.

Banks’ contract, which includes base salaries of $750,000, $1.367 million, $1.984 million, and $2.601 million shows the wisdom of selecting premium positions early in the draft. The top cornerbacks in the NFL count nearly $20 million per year against the salary cap, and even the 15th highest-paid cornerback (Taron Johnson, Buffalo Bills), counts $9.25 million against the cap in 2023.

Only center John Michael Schmitz, the Giants’ second-round pick, remains unsigned from the team’s 2023 draft class.

Other Giants observations

The New York Giants will once again bring back their classic blue uniforms from the ‘80s and ‘90s for two “Legacy Games” during the 2023 season.

They will wear them at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 22 vs. Washington and Dec. 11 vs. Green Bay on “Monday Night Football.” The Giants wore the classic blue uniforms twice during the 2022 campaign, first in the Week 4 victory over the Chicago Bears and then again in the Week 13 tie against the Washington Commanders.

There are still some big names available on the free-agent market. Besides Ngakoue and Floyd, other names mention include outside linebacker Justin Houston, inside linebacker Deion Jones, cornerback Marcus Peters, running back Kareem Hunt and guard Dalton Risner.

Overall Grade: B

The problem is that New York resides in the brutal NFC East, a division that sent two other teams to the playoffs in 2022. The Giants failed to land the true No. 1 receiver their offense has lacked, and they did practically nothing to address a run defense that ranked 31st in yards per carry last season (5.2). With run-heavy teams like the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles potentially standing between New York and a deep playoff run, that’s a legitimate concern.

“I love it when I’m counted out,” he said. “My confidence comes from my hard work. I feel like I get open 24/7. I really believe I’m the best receiver in the draft.”

This span of seven road games in 11 weeks covers more than half the 2023 season for the New York Giants, and it is quite a gauntlet for them. The Giants actually asked to play Seeks 2 and 3 on the road because they try to avoid playing at home on the Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, if at all possible, to accommodate their Jewish fans who, in accordance with observance of the holiday, would not be able to attend the games.

28. New York Giants

Projected win total: 8.4

Easiest game: Week 2 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Hardest game: Week 16 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The NFC East will be difficult this season, but the Giants may have a chance with Daboll at the helm. A Week 13 bye may give them some much-needed rest and time to prepare to play the Eagles twice in three weeks.

29) New York Giants

The Giants had a glaring hole at cornerback that they fixed with Deonte Banks, but they still have work to do at that position and safety. Without a strong projected unit at linebacker and only a modest pass rush despite the excellent names there, there’s reason to believe the Giants will stay about the same defensively.

Dallas Cowboys (10-7) -- Division winner

Philadelphia Eagles (10-7)* -- Wild-card team

New York Giants (9-8)* -- Wild-card team

Washington Commanders (6-11)

Will Brinson wote "I actually want to pick the Giants to win the division and the model giving them nine wins in Brian Daboll's second season gives me good reason to do just that."

PFT spotlights Barkley as the top player on the Giants

What would a new deal for Giants running back Saquon Barkley look like? Here’s our attempt to create one.

New York Giants: Can Daniel Jones live up to his contract, and what are the implications if he doesn’t?

Jones gave the Giants what they needed last year, but if he’s going to be making this kind of money, he has to give them more going forward. He showed toughness and grit in leading them to the playoffs as one of 2022’s surprise teams. He’ll still be able to use his legs to make plays and keep defenses on their heels. He just has to show more as a passer, and there will come a time when the excuses about the quality of the group around him won’t be enough anymore to explain why he hasn’t.

When Harry Met Sally

Sometimes romance takes longer than expected. The Giants declined Jones’s fifth-year option in the spring of 2022, only to give him a contract that included $92 million guaranteed in the spring of 2023. But are the Giants settling down with someone they love or someone they merely like? Is Daniel Jones the Right Guy? Or is he Just a Guy?

