Giants news, 5/18: Saquon Barkley contract, Andrew Thomas, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Former sports agent and current CBS Sports cap analyst Joel Corry told the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast that he was surprised by that move from general manager Joe Schoen.

“Usually you table discussions, that offer remains. Pulling the offer raised eyebrows to me,” Corry said. “That’s an unusual step. Maybe that’s how Schoen is going to do things in the future, but that would send a message to me if I’m the player that this is going to be a truly tough negotiation.”

To hear more from Corry's, click here to go to BBV's YouTube page where he is interviewed by Ed Valentine.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giants observations

“I think it would be hard for them to make that ($13 million per year) deal,” former GM Randy Mueller said. “Maybe the average is less than what was offered at $13 million, but there’s more guarantees. There are other ways to sweeten the pot. If he comes in with the highest guarantee he could get, that’s how they save face.”

Final grade: B+

The Giants had the best offseason in the division, but they’re still a tier below the Eagles and Cowboys when it comes to rosters. Jones will need to build off his promising 2022 season and build quick chemistry with his new targets and center. New York failed to address its holes at offensive guard and will need right tackle Evan Neal to take steps forward in his second season. On the defensive side, the team has plenty of talent and could receive consistent play from edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari. The Giants’ many notable offseason moves should keep them in the mix for a playoff spot.

With Giants general manager Joe Schoen in attendance, Hyatt scored five touchdowns against Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

The Giants 3rd Round pick, Jalin Hyatt, was ranked 6th.

Hyatt led the nation with 677 yards on 20-plus-yard targets in 2022 and had at least one reception of 45-plus yards in seven games over the course of the season. That skill set should provide him an immediate role in the Giants’ offense. Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Parris Campbell are his competition for a major role in the offense, so there’s a path to a featured role there, but at a minimum he should see his share of deep targets in 2023.

Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton from West Virginia signed for $236,000, all fully guaranteed. A first-year player who spends all 18 weeks on the practice squad this season will make $216,000, meaning the Giants anticipate keeping Ford-Wheaton in the program.

Other undrafted players given above-standard guaranteed money by the Giants: inside linebacker Dyontae Johnson of Toledo ($175,000), tight end Ryan Jones of East Carolina ($125,000), defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado of Pittsburgh ($115,000) and cornerback Germon Green of Michigan ($105,000).

Strength of schedule is about more than who you play; it's also when you play them. Warren Sharp analyzes the biggest rest gaps throughout the league, and the gaps are wide. The teams hurt most in 2023 by the scheduled timing of games based on these variables are the Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles, Vikings and Giants. Some negatives for the Giants include this year having to play six or more games with opponents on extra rest and three short-week road games.

The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll picks the Week 8 matchup of the New York Giants vs. Jets.

We New York-centric folks hoped we’d be getting a Week 1 All-Big Apple showdown with Giants vs. the Jets in what would have been Aaron Rodgers’ Gang Green debut. Instead, the NFL decided to build the anticipation and give viewers Rodgers vs. Josh Allen to kick off the “Monday Night Football” slate. No matter, New York fans will be counting down the days to the rivals’ first meeting since 2019. It’s worth noting, Daniel Jones defeated Rodgers in London last season, though he was still playing for the Packers. Rodgers should have an upgraded supporting cast in New York, so he could get his revenge this time. —

Morty Mornhinweg warns of overlooking the Giants at your own risk.

The Philadelphia Eagles, who are coming off a close loss in the Super Bowl, have to be the favorites, and the Dallas Cowboys are nipping at their heels. That will be a heck of a division race. However, can the New York Giants create some magic again after a pretty good run last season? Can they improve after reaching the playoffs and winning a wild-card game? The Giants could be a surprise team again.

18) New York Giants. The Giants don’t have as strong a passing performance as some other offenses with running quarterbacks, and without a strong receiving corps, it’s difficult to project them to do well. But they still have made some changes — investments at receiver and offensive line improve some things, but the big change is with tight end Darren Waller. The Giants would be ranked lower without that because Jones’ historical performance would weigh them down.

2020 Grade: B New Grade: B+

The Skinny: They had 10 picks and the first seven are still on the roster right now. First-round pick Andrew Thomas has developed into one of the best left tackles in the game. That was a great pick, even if many questioned it at the time. Second-round safety Xavier McKinney has 25 starts the past two seasons and only an injury limited him to nine starts last season. Fourth-round corner Darnay Holmes has 11 starts in his career. Third-round tackle Matt Peart and fifth-round guard Shane Lemieux are backups. They did a nice job with this draft, especially at the top. How I did: I loved the pick of Thomas, who I said was the best tackle in the class. He has been that. I questioned not taking an edge player since that was a big need, but they have filled it in subsequent years. I liked the pick of McKinney in the second round and thought Peart would be the bookend to go with Thomas, which didn’t play true.

Around the league

BBV mailbag

BBV podcast

BBV social platforms

