Giants news, 5/17: Giants wide receivers, Daniel Bellinger, Rodarius Williams, more headlines

The New York Giants’ struggles in their wide receiver room last season are well-documented. A combination of heavy capital invested in severely underachieving players, injuries, and lack of quality depth left Daniel Jones with very few weapons to throw to. Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka were left to use every ounce of creativity in their arsenal to push the ball downfield in an offense that featured a running back.

This year, 14 players are vying for what might be seven slots — many with seemingly redundant skill sets: several smaller slot receivers, a few bigger possession-type receivers, and little in the way of a true X.

How will the Giants make use of their weapons in 2023? BBV's Rivka Boord takes a deep dive on the wide receivers.

The Giants have $6.1 million in cap space, but after paying their rookies, they’ll be tight against the cap once again.

New York Giants: Rodarius Williams, CB

Rodarius Williams flashed his ability with 15 tackles in three games last season after recovering from an ACL injury. But his inconsistent and New York deepening the position this offseason—especially with first-round pick Deonte Banks—indicate Williams may find that his opportunity to play is elsewhere.

Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke helps grow flag football for girls in California

The @Giants and LB @BobbyOkereke hosted a girls flag football clinic with @nflmx flag QB @diana_flores33.



Bobby and Diana led drills and shared their advice with the athletes.@NFLFLAG | @nflplayfootball pic.twitter.com/GdyJ9It0sH — Troy Vincent, Sr. (@TroyVincentSr) May 14, 2023

The Giants built their offensive weaponry this offseason not like the Bills did when Brian Daboll was calling their plays but in the image of the Chiefs when Mike Kafka was coaching their quarterbacks: Start with a matchup nightmare at tight end — the trade for Darren Waller — and surround him with shifty tackle-breakers.

“The premise of the offense is everything is run through Waller as the go-to guy, and all these pieces just have to star in their role,” ESPN’s “NFL Live” analyst Dan Orlovsky told The Post. “It’s obviously a very tall task, but when you watch Kansas City, Travis Kelce garners so much focus that you can create space for other people.”

New York Giants

Caesars Win Total: 8.5 (under -160) Brinson Projected Record: 9-8

People expect Daniel Jones to take a step back in his second year with Brian Daboll ... but why? If the excuse is contract motivation, I'm not out on it, but a second year in a proven QB environment with smart coaching won't cause a Danny Dimes regression.

PFF’s X-Factor for 2023 is TE Darren Waller

The Giants sent a third-round pick to Las Vegas for Waller. He brings needed athleticism and versatility to their tight end room. Giants tight ends ranked in the bottom 10 in receiving grade, receptions and receiving yards during the 2022 regular season. Waller should be an excellent scheme fit working across the field in Daboll’s system. Health is the key for Waller, as he’s missed 14 games over the past two years after terrific seasons in 2019 and 2020. A healthy Waller would be huge for an offense searching for big plays through the air.

With the New York Giants schedule finally known, there has been no shortage of odds makers predicting over/under totals or writers predicting what games the Giants will win and which ones they’ll lose.

SI.com's Patricia Traina offers metrics to define what Giant fans should consider as a “successful” season in this Year 2 of the Brian Daboll-Joe Schoen regime.

