Giants news, 5/16: Saquon Barkley, Jalin Hyatt, John Michael Schmitz, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The last major piece of business for the Giants this offseason is getting an agreement with running back Saquon Barkley in place. His agent, Kim Miale, tweeted that it was "not true" that they had tuned down a multi-year deal with a base annual average value of $13 million and a chance with incentives to reach $14 million.

So where do league executives feel the sweet spot is for the Giants to reach agreement with on of the team's most important players? BBV's Ed Valentine suggested the idea of a three-year, $30 million offer from the Giants with incentives that might get Barkley to $13 million if he reached them and surveyed three league executives for their thoughts.

One exec that was “in the ballpark,” but the two others believe the Giants have the upper hand due to the way the running back market has developed and the use of the franchise tag by the team.

“The Giants are under no pressure to give in to any demands so yes, I’d wait it out if I was on their end," said a second league front office member. "If they can get cap relief, that’s a good thing, but the market is really what they are willing to pay, not necessarily what others HAVE paid.”

Click here for Ed's analysis of the Giants salary cap situation and how that plays into the Barkley negotiations.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giants observations

Before even telling some of his assistants he was heading to Minnesota to coach the Golden Gophers, P.J. Fleck called John Michael Schmitz and a handful of other recruits.

“John Michael fit exactly what we wanted to become at Minnesota from the attitude, to the toughness, to the leadership quality and then the development piece,” Fleck said. “We knew we could develop these guys, but you get one shot to lay that foundation down of what kind of culture it’s going to be. And these guys already brought that culture 18 months prior, and they knew it. And I felt like it was really important to bring guys with us that knew the culture and lived the culture and were the culture. “John Michael was a perfect example of that.”

Cowboys DT Mazi Smith vs. Giants C John Michael Schmitz. Playing against each other this year in Weeks 1 and 10, Mazi Smith and John Michael Schmitz in the NFC East may develop into one of the NFL’s better modern player rivalries. Smith’s elite athleticism at his size, with his leverage and power, is rare, but Schmitz doesn’t give up displacement easily.

Eli Manning drinking from Lord Stanley

Brad Richards feeding me a beer out of The Stanley Cup… just a normal Friday. pic.twitter.com/n4DqwgtrQ8 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 12, 2023

Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, who was originally taken by the Giants 4th overall, played a big role in Danie Jones' progress this season. The former Georgia standout was responsible for only two penalties and three sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.

However, New York now has a chance to snag arguably the best receiver in the NFL, and it doesn't pass on it. Simply put, the Giants would have an easier time finding a serviceable offensive tackle via trade or free agency than a receiver of Justin Jefferson's caliber.

Of note, two current Giants land in the first round: Thomas ninth overall to Jacksonville and Minnesota at 22 taking Xavier McKinney.

They believe in Daniel Jones. Like the Ravens with Lamar Jackson, the G-Men aren't without flexibility to move off the QB in a year or two, but giving him $40M per year—and then prioritizing additional protection and weapons—after a one-year revival under Brian Daboll is proof they liked what they saw of his 2022 composure. Now, can his new toys (i.e. Darren Waller, Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt) stay healthy to contribute?

ESPN's Mike Clay recently ranked all 32 teams' interior defensive linemen, and coming in at the very top of the list was the New York Giants, led by Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams.

22. New York Giants. An escape room theme, and after more than five minutes, that’s what I wanted to do.

Ouch!

Around the league

Quinnen Williams scrubs Jets from his Twitter page | ProFootballTalk

Cowboys ST coordinator John Fassel considering ‘anybody else on earth’ for potential kicker addition | CBSSports.com

Bryce Young enters Panthers OTAs as QB2 behind veteran Andy Dalton | NFL.com

Minnesota Vikings Trade Za'Darius Smith to Cleveland Browns | The 33rd Team

Saints GM Mickey Loomis believes Michael Thomas can still be 100-catch receiver | NFL.com

Can the offensively challenged Commanders become a playoff team? | NJ.com

'An amazing, amazing thing': Bowles, 59, earns college degree | ESPN.com

Bills' Damar Hamlin named 2023 George Halas Award winner | ESPN.com

NFL MVP Matt Ryan joins CBS Sports as NFL analyst | CBSSports.com

Who are the NFLPA executive director candidates? | ProFootballTalk

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio