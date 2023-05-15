Jalin Hyatt signs rookie deal with Giants; two draft picks remain

Third-round pick Jalin Hyatt has become the latest New York Giants draft pick to ink his rookie deal with the team, per the Giants’ Twitter account. He joins Gervarrius Owens, Jordon Riley, Trey Hawkins III, and Eric Gray, becoming their highest pick to sign thus far.

Although the exact details of the contract have not been released yet, Over the Cap lists the No. 73 slot as a four-year, $5,625,316 deal, including a $1.091 million signing bonus and a 2023 cap hit of $1,022,785.

Deonte Banks and John Michael Schmitz, the Giants’ top two picks, are now their only remaining unsigned draft selections. While it’s mostly paperwork with the NFL rookie draft slots, it’s always better to get pen to paper sooner rather than later.

Hyatt brings a dynamic element to the Giants’ receiver room with both his long speed and quick burst. How much he can develop from a limited college route tree will likely determine his level of playing time and impact on the field as a rookie.

He certainly came in ready to work, eager to prove that he’s not simply a go-route runner and that he can get open against NFL competition. Now, he can get the real work started as a signed and sealed member of the New York Giants.

Mandatory minicamp is still a month away, beginning on June 13. In the meantime, the Giants have OTAs scheduled on May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, and June 8-9.