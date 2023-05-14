Giants’ over/under set at 8.5 by ESPN — which would take?

The New York Giants should field a more talented roster in 2023 than they did in 2022, when they went 9-7-1 and won a playoff game. That, though, does not guarantee that the Giants will win more games during the upcoming season.

The schedule isn’t easy. Seven of the first 11 (yes, 11, not 10 as we originally thought) games are on the road. There are some tough road trips, lots of prime time games and a Christmas Day game. By 2022 opponents’ records, the Giants are tied for the league’s fourth-toughest schedule.

ESPN has put the Giants’ 2023 over/under at 8.5, and ESPN betting analysts are taking the under.

Over/under: 8.5

Mike Clay's projection: 7.5 Prediction: Stay away. In Brian Daboll's first season as head coach, he led the Giants to their first playoff win in more than 10 years. The Giants' surprising nine wins last season also saw the Cowboys steal two one-score games and the Commanders account for a tie. The 2023 schedule could really test this team or the Giants could surprise bettors again. Either way, I want no part of this. -- Erin Dolan

Valentine’s View

Honestly, if I was a betting man I would also stay away — far away — from an over/under of 8.5 wins.

Our man Tony DelGenio came up with an extremely generous 11-6 record for the Giants when he did his game-by-game predictions. As I messaged Tony, my instinct is that equaling last season’s 2022 total of nine victories would be a good season for the Giants.

Let’s be realistic. No one expected the Giants to win nine games and make the playoffs a season ago. They overachieved.

There is no doubt the 2023 Giants have, on paper, better talent than the 2022 Giants. That, though, does not mean they will again win eight of 11 one-score games or pull off four fourth-quarter comebacks.

Mark Schofield, now an NFL writer for SB Nation, always says that progress isn’t linear. The Giants could be better, and be better set up for future success, in 2023. Yet, they could still win the same number of games, or fewer, than they did a season ago.

I’m not a betting man. If I was, though, no chance I would put my money on a Giants’ over/under of 8.5. On either side.